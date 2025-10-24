Cori Close Reveals Recovery Timeline for UCLA’s Star Freshman
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball season is near, which means Cori Close's squad has been ramping up in practice despite a shorthanded Thursday.
Star center Lauren Betts did not participate due to a stomach bug, and her sister, highly anticipated freshman Sienna Betts, was seen in a walking boot due to an apparent tweak in her left leg, according to Benjamin Royer of the O.C. Register.
Close, entering her 15th season as the Bruins' head coach, spoke to the media following Thursday's practice and detailed if there was a timeline for the younger Betts' return.
"No, we don't know yet," Close said. "We're waiting on results from the tweak she had in the scrimmage, so we'll know more later."
Despite the time missed ahead of Betts' debut season in Westwood, Close sees this as an opportunity for the budding freshman the learn, which Close praised her for.
"She's one of the most amazing learners I have coached in my 33 years," Close said of Betts. "Her knowledge of the game, her ability to see things then put it into practice. I think actually, there's going to be a silver lining of this little 'return-to-play' time for her, that she's going to be able to really focus on some work in her shooting pocket. It's really ahrd to fix in the middle of the season.
"She's going to work, get a lot of work with her right hand. And I just think sometimes adversity like this can sometimes force you into skill development in a way that maybe you wouldn't have attacked the same way if you didn't have this time, and a lot of that credit goes to Sienna. She's really smart, her basketball IQ is off the charts, and so I'm excited to see what comes out of this time."
UCLA's season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 3, as the Bruins take on San Diego State in the Honda Center in Anaheim at 7 p.m. PT. The No. 3-ranked Bruins' Pauley Pavilion opener is on Thursday, Nov. 6, as they host UC Santa Barbara. Then, UCLA gets faces its first ranked opponent, No. 6 Oklahoma in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, on Monday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT.
This season is one of Close's most anticipated as she and the Bruins aim to shoot through last season's Final Four ceiling and make a national championship appearance.
