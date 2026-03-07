Cronin Applauds UCLA's Dailey’s Leadership Ahead of USC Matchup
UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. has grown into a real leader for the team, and it’s paid dividends in their recent hot stretch.
The Bruins have won three of their last four games, which include victories over #10 Illinois and #9 Nebraska. Right in the mix of that stretch has been Dailey, who scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over Illinois, and scored 14 points with eight rebounds in the win against Nebraska.
On the season, Dailey is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 48 percent from the floor to go along with it. Now in his second season with the Bruins, Dailey has proven to be a steady force with plenty of experience to help lead some of the younger players on the team, such as Trent Perry.
Dailey’s Most Notable Performances
He has helped contribute to UCLA’s three wins over top-10 teams this season (Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska). In each of those three games, Dailey scored at least 12 points and made at least six shots. He also shot 55 percent or better from the floor in each outing, proving that he can step up his game when the team needs it the most.
Ahead of UCLA’s final regular-season game against USC, head coach Mick Cronin spoke at length about Dailey’s leadership qualities in the Bruins’ locker room.
Cronin’s Thoughts
“Eric's got a skill that's a very, very underrated that every NBA team's looking for,” Cronin said. “He shows up every day for work ready to give 100% max effort. Very few guys can do it. Very few. It separates athletes, it just does, because you get to the pro level, and they don't they don't coach it. They don't talk you through it.
“He devours practice,” Cronin added. “You can't overwork him. If we have a light day, he’s going to get more work in. It’s good to have guys like that because it brings other guys along. You got to work harder. Got to put more time in. The tough thing for young players is, they think they work hard, and they don't know that they don't, because they haven't seen somebody that does.”
Dailey and the Bruins will look to finish the regular season on a high note before the Big 12 Tournament. While the Bruins are still projected to be in the field for the NCAA Tournament, a good showing in the conference tournament can do them many favors, seeding-wise.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.