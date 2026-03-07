Coming off a 20-point rout of No. 9 Nebraska, these predictions are going to be downright outlandish.

UCLA played exceptionally well against Nebraska, with both its offense and defense firing on all cylinders. In UCLA’s recent matchup with USC on Feb. 24, the Bruins delivered a similarly dominant performance. Now, with one of USC’s star players no longer in the picture, UCLA could potentially win this game by an even larger margin.

UCLA Wins By 40

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

At first glance, predicting a 40-point UCLA victory might seem unrealistic. Sportsbooks currently give UCLA only a 6.5-point edge entering the game. However, considering the trajectory both teams are on — UCLA improving while USC continues to struggle — such a result is not entirely out of the question.

Several factors would need to fall into place for UCLA to win by that kind of margin, but the Bruins do have some advantages. While UCLA has struggled on the road this season, the school has reportedly distributed large numbers of free tickets to students, which could create a pseudo home-court advantage.

Eric Freeny Dominates

Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) drives the ball to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Freeny also played well against Nebraska , and a breakout performance against USC is not impossible. For him to reach the 20-point mark, several things would need to happen. Most importantly, UCLA would need to build a strong early lead and maintain its intensity throughout the game.

If Freeny receives extended playing time, he could certainly make an impact offensively. Twenty points may sound like a stretch, but a few three-pointers, a couple of field goals, and some trips to the free-throw line could quickly add up to a strong scoring night.

UCLA Records 40 Rebounds

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Rebounding has been one of UCLA’s biggest weaknesses all season, but this matchup could present an opportunity for improvement. The Bruins could realistically push toward a 40-rebound performance if their frontcourt plays aggressively.

If Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. each secure at least 10 rebounds, UCLA would be well on its way to reaching that number. Donovan Dent could also contribute on the glass, as he has shown an ability to rebound well from the guard position. UCLA's bench also needs to play a role.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images