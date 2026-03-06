The UCLA Bruins have racked up some key wins in recent weeks, and it’s all thanks to their ability to distribute the basketball.

After getting blown out in back-to-back games against Michigan and Michigan State, the Bruins have won three of their last four games, including wins over #10 Illinois and #9 Nebraska.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Southern California Trojans forwards Jacob Cofie (6) and Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half tat Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent Has Become An Elite Passer

A main catalyst for UCLA’s recent offensive success has been its ball movement and assist rate. The Bruins assisted on 27 of their 34 makes against Illinois, 18 of their 31 makes against USC, 27 of their 29 makes against Minnesota, and 17 of their 28 makes against Nebraska.

Donovan Dent has been a driving force behind the uptick in ball movement. He has dished out 46 assists with just two turnovers over this four-game span, including two 15-assist performances. The transfer from New Mexico is averaging 7.5 assists per game on the season and has reached double-digit assists in six games this season.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) is fouled by Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Late in the season, it seems the Bruins have tapped into their offensive potential at the right time, which has helped push their hot stretch heading into Selection Sunday. With shooters on the team such as Trent Perry, Skyy Clark, and Tyler Bilodeau, generating open looks with ball movement is key to their success.

Mick Cronin Big Fan of Improved Ball Movement

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After the win over Nebraska, head coach Mick Cronin talked about the ball movement of late and the benefit it has had on UCLA’s offense despite not hitting every open shot.

“When we’ve got offensive talent, when we share the ball, we're hard to defend,” Cronin said. “We're hard to defend when we execute and share the ball and we have proper spacing."

"We got guys who can shoot. There was a stretch where they couldn't score at the beginning of the half, and we were executing, and we were missing wide open shots or it would have gotten blown open way earlier. Way earlier, but we were spending a lot.”

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“When you spend a lot of energy on defense, it tends to affect your legs with your shooting a little bit,” Cronin added.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins will have one more regular-season game against USC before heading to the Big Ten Tournament. UCLA has shown they can beat top-tier opponents all season, as displayed by their 3 wins over AP Top 10 teams (Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska), making them a tough out in the conference tournament, and eventually in the NCAA Tournament.