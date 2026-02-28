UCLA's Cronin Explains Dent's Struggles from 3-Point Range

Donovan Dent hasn’t had a good season shooting the ball from beyond the arc, but the hope is that his latest performance can be the start of a positive trend.

Dent was 5-6 from three-point range in a 30-point, 7-assist effort against USC. It was the first time he has knocked down a three since Feb. 3 against Rutgers, and the first time he had hit multiple threes in a game since Jan. 17 against Ohio State.

While he has never been known as a high-volume shooter from the outside, mostly using his speed and playmaking abilities to generate offense, his outburst from beyond the arc against USC could potentially be a sign of things to come.

Dent’s efficiency

Dent’s efficiency from three-point range has fallen off a cliff in his lone season with UCLA this year. On the season, Dent is shooting just 24.1 percent from beyond the arc, while attempting the most threes per game of his collegiate career (2.0).

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, right, pressures UCLA's Donovan Dent on a shot during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Prior to UCLA, Dent was never going to win a game solely on the back of his three-point shooting, but when he would take threes, he would make them. Dent shot 37.5 percent from three in the 2023-24 season with New Mexico, and then shot 40.9 percent from downtown the following season.

Cronin’s thoughts

After his performance against USC, head coach Mick Cronin talked about Dent’s trajectory from beyond the arc of late, and what he has noticed in Dent’s shooting form as the season has gone on.

“With him, it’s basic,” Cronin said. “Just trying to get his hips back, and his shoulders over his knees to where his head’s not going back.”

“Donnie has a problem with his head going back,” Cronin continued. “Takes his body back, throws his balance off, and you’re going to shoot a line drive. Can’t get under the ball that way.”

If Dent can find the rhythm from downtown for more than just one game, it will turn UCLA’s backcourt into one of the best in the country. Alongside Dent, Trent Perry, Eric Dailey, and Skyy Clark have all had profound impacts on the offense. In the case of Clark and Perry especially, both are elite three-point shooters, as Clark is shooting 47 percent from three, and Perry is shooting 44.6 percent from distance.

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) congratulates UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) as they leave the court after the game against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

With Minnesota, #12 Nebraska, and USC again remaining on the schedule, the Bruins will look to finish the regular season on a high note as the NCAA Tournament nears.

