Cronin Notes Why Dailey’s Improved His Defense for UCLA

The UCLA Bruins have played much better of late, and the defensive intensity of Eric Dailey Jr. is a big reason as to why, turning into a two-way force for the Bruins.

Dailey has gained a reputation for himself as a supplementary scorer for the Bruins, averaging 11.2 points per game this season while shooting 47 percent from the floor. Lately, the 6-foot-8 guard has been turning up the heat on defense.

With his frame, Dailey has the ability to switch onto basically anyone on the floor for the opposition. His versatility on that end has allowed the Bruins to put up some impressive defensive performances of late, and has been a catalyst to the Bruins recent stretch of play.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Complementing high-powered offense

In a lineup full of offensive firepower in the form of Donovan Dent, Trent Perry, and Tyler Bilodeau, Dailey has stepped up as the enforcer on the defensive end. Dailey has turned into the true two-way player that the Bruins have needed on the wing, and head coach Mick Cronin is taking notice. He recently talked about Dailey’s growth on both ends of the floor.

“I think Eric continues to grow into using the fact that he’s 6 '7, 225 [pounds]-ish,” Cronin said. “Being a guy that goes after every rebound. You’ve got to use who you are, you’ve got to use what god gave you, and he’s worked hard to build.”

Dailey has been particularly active on the glass this season, averaging a career-best 5.8 rebounds per game this year. He has two double-doubles on the season, most recently on Jan. 28 against Oregon when he had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) is fouled by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Critical replacement for Clark

Dailey has helped the Bruins survive the loss of Skyy Clark, who has been out for over a month due to injury. Clark is averaging over 13 points per game this season as one of the top options for UCLA. Despite his absence, the Bruins have been able to survive thanks to the play of Dailey, and others.

Dailey’s heightened play on both ends of the floor have helped the Bruins turn their season around after a bumpy start. They’ve recently gotten themselves back in the conversation for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, and will look to finish the season strong. If the Bruins are healthy, and playing at a high level, they can’t be counted out as a dangerous team by the time March rolls around.

