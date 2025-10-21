Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Praises UCLA Ahead of Key Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.
Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a FOX Big Noon Kickoff clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach in the nation. Curt Cignetti isn't taking UCLA lightly, so much so that he doesn't evaluate the Bruins beyond their last three games.
"UCLA. We're playing a 3-0 football team that's undefeated. That's 3-0 in the conference," Cignetti said to open up his Monday media availability. "Since they have retooled their staff and now have their new defensive coordinator and offensive staff in place, very impressive football team."
The Hoosiers coach went on to briefly break down UCLA on both sides of the ball.
On the Bruins' Offense:
- "Offensively, this team is rushing for 233 yards a game right now. In their last three games, which would be against Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. Time of possession: 36 and a half minutes. That means the other team has the ball for 23 and a half minutes.
- "Fifty percent on third down, 70 percent on fourth down. They've gained two possessions with two fake punts. So, they're keeping the ball away from the other team. They're starting fast, outscoring people in the first half, 58-17, averaging 33 points a game."
On the Bruins' Defense:
- "And defense, a lot of different personnel packages. Really try to keep you off balance. Really impressed with what they do. When you get outside of normal down and distance situations, you see a lot of stuff. They got about seven personnel packages, a variety of blitzes, pre-snap looks with linebackers mugged to try to confuse the quarterback a little bit."
On the Bruins and Nico Iamaelava Overall:
- "They're a rejuvenated football team. Led by a talented quarterback who really has a quick body and a live arm. Has made some big plays with his legs, also. Really good skill people and a new offensive design, so to speak. I mean, we're playing a 3-0 football team at home this Saturday at 12 o'clock."
Coverage of the matchup begins at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday on FOX, and the Bruins kick off against a dominant Hoosiers squad at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Indiana.
