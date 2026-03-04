The UCLA Bruins are looking to turn things around in year one of the Bob Chesney era, with a key transfer portal addition earning plenty of attention.

One of Chesney’s top additions in the portal is running back Wayne Knight, who followed Chesney from James Madison to UCLA. Knight had a spectacular season for a Dukes team that went 12-2 and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff last season.

He and Chesney were big parts of James Madison’s rise to the top, and now they’ll look to recreate that success in Westwood. Chesney was hired last December by the university. He replaced the fired DeShaun Foster, who was let go after an 0-3 start to this season, and held a 5-10 record over two seasons leading the Bruins.

Knight at JMU

Knight ran for 1,373 yards on 207 attempts and scored nine touchdowns on the ground in 2025. He also accumulated 40 receptions for 397 yards and one touchdown through the air. The dynamic running back will now join the Bruins in a familiar system, and he'll look to help spearhead an offensive turnaround.

Knight Deemed ‘Player to Watch’

Recently, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura noted Knight as a player to watch for the Bruins next season, citing his ability to lead an offense with his dynamic skill set and experience in the backfield.

“Without Knight, it's fair to wonder if James Madison would have reached the CFP last season,” Bonagura said. “His impact on the Dukes' success was that significant. He's a player who could have gone nearly anywhere in the country, and for him to move with Chesney shows the belief he has in his coach."

"Even in the Sun Belt, he looked like a player who could jump to the NFL this season, and he makes an interesting backfield pairing with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.”

Aside from Knight, the Bruins have also brought in high-quality transfer talent such as wide receiver Leland Smith, linebacker Sammy Omosigho, and edge rusher Sahir West, among others.

As Bonagura mentioned, quarterback Nico Iamaleava is returning to the program in 2026, which should help provide some stability and continuity in the Bruins’ offense next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins finished just 3-9 last season and have struggled mightily in their two seasons in the Big Ten. UCLA is a combined 8-16 since joining the conference, and the hope is that Chesney and Knight can be part of the turnaround in the near future.

