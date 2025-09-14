All Bruins

Kanell: Iamaleava's UCLA Move Derailed His Career

Hindsight is 20/20, but many are lambasting the Bruins quarterback after a 0-3 start.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) following the loss against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) following the loss against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nico Iamaleava probably expected to be a huge topic of discussion in the college football landscape for turning around the UCLA Bruins.

Instead, he's the biggest subject for the same reasons he was all offseason -- being criticized for his move from Tennessee to Westwood. Except now, there's a strong argument that the redshirt sophomore made the wrong move.

ucl
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Following their 35-10 shellacking at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos, which dropped UCLA to 0-3 on the season, everyone is taking their best shot at the Vol-turned-Bruin, including CBS Sports college football insider Danny Kanell.

Kanell Slams Iamaleava

"I think this should be a warning for every player out there that is considering making a move," Kanell said during Saturday's College Football Pregame show. "And I think even more so, it's a warning to those players, 'Be careful of the advice you're getting.' I don't think this was Nico's fault. I think it was, his dad got heavily involved. He had some representation that was heavily involved.

"And they thought they could get more money from Tennessee. But if you're going to bluff and act like there's a lot of great opportunities out there, you better make sure you have one. Because they were scrambling to find a place for him to go to, and they ended up at UCLA, and it made zero sense whatsoever.

"The excuse they said with Tennessee was, 'We're not real thrilled that they're giving us enough help around us with an offensive line. We weren't going to get helped with NFL development.' And this move could derail his entire career."

Kanell's panel mate, Damian Harris, interjected with, "Not 'could,' it already has."

Iamaleava's UCLA tenure is going towards a complete worst-case ending. Following their loss to New Mexico, the Bruins aren't favored in a single remaining game this season. UCLA opens up conference play against Northwestern on Sept. 27 after taking a bye in Week 4.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.