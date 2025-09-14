Kanell: Iamaleava's UCLA Move Derailed His Career
Nico Iamaleava probably expected to be a huge topic of discussion in the college football landscape for turning around the UCLA Bruins.
Instead, he's the biggest subject for the same reasons he was all offseason -- being criticized for his move from Tennessee to Westwood. Except now, there's a strong argument that the redshirt sophomore made the wrong move.
Following their 35-10 shellacking at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos, which dropped UCLA to 0-3 on the season, everyone is taking their best shot at the Vol-turned-Bruin, including CBS Sports college football insider Danny Kanell.
Kanell Slams Iamaleava
"I think this should be a warning for every player out there that is considering making a move," Kanell said during Saturday's College Football Pregame show. "And I think even more so, it's a warning to those players, 'Be careful of the advice you're getting.' I don't think this was Nico's fault. I think it was, his dad got heavily involved. He had some representation that was heavily involved.
"And they thought they could get more money from Tennessee. But if you're going to bluff and act like there's a lot of great opportunities out there, you better make sure you have one. Because they were scrambling to find a place for him to go to, and they ended up at UCLA, and it made zero sense whatsoever.
"The excuse they said with Tennessee was, 'We're not real thrilled that they're giving us enough help around us with an offensive line. We weren't going to get helped with NFL development.' And this move could derail his entire career."
Kanell's panel mate, Damian Harris, interjected with, "Not 'could,' it already has."
Iamaleava's UCLA tenure is going towards a complete worst-case ending. Following their loss to New Mexico, the Bruins aren't favored in a single remaining game this season. UCLA opens up conference play against Northwestern on Sept. 27 after taking a bye in Week 4.
