UCLA Coaching Search: Could D’Anton Lynn Make Return?

The former Bruins' defensive coordinator is emerging as an early favorite for the vacancy.

Connor Moreno

Aug 15, 2012; Cortland, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive back D'Anton Lynn (41) walks out to the practice field prior to the start of training camp at SUNY Cortland. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.

This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.

So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Names are flying left and right, and a familiar face was reportedly at the forefront of the coaching vacancy -- former Bruins and current USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Meet D'Anton Lynn (Again)

The former Bruins' DC was listed as a reported frontrunner for the position by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Feldman wrote, "Sources briefed on the Bruins’ strategy said UCLA’s most influential supporters connected to the football program think very highly of Lynn, who has improved what was a dreadful Trojans defense. In addition to being able to connect with players, Lynn’s even-keeled personality, measured approach and attention to detail have made a lot of folks big believers in him."

Just a few days later, Lynn was asked if he'd been contacted about the position. Naturally, the Trojans coordinator brushed it off and shifted his focus towards his next matchup.

"I have not, and my mind is just on Michigan State," Lynn told reporters on Wednesday. "We’ve got a lot of stuff on defense that we’ve got to clean up and improve on. So that’s where all my focus is.”

Lynn's Coaching Experience

  • 2024 - Present: USC -- Defensive Coordinator
  • 2023: UCLA -- Defensive Coordinator
  • 2021 - 2022: Baltimore Ravens -- Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach
  • 2018 - 2020: Houston Texans -- Secondary Coach/Assistant Secondary Coach
  • 2017: Los Angeles Chargers -- Defensive Assistant Coach
  • 2015 - 2016: Buffalo Bills -- Defensive Assistant Coach
  • 2014: New York Jets -- Seasonal Intern

Lynn initially left Westwood for crosstown rival USC when the Trojans offered him double the amount of money in a contract. Since then, Lynn has been praised for his efforts in revamping USC's defense. UCLA, which is lacking defensively this season, could use Lynn, if the collection of bitter fans is willing to accept him back.

Jan 02, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback D'Anton Lynn (8) during the game against the Houston Cougars at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Houston won 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
Connor Moreno
