UCLA Defensive Coach Breaks Down Keys to Success vs. Indiana
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are prepping for their toughest test of their turnaround under Tim Skipper -- the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
One of the biggest hurdles the Bruins are going to have to get over is Indiana's staunch offense, led by Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza. Bruins passing game coordinator and secondary coach Demetrice Martin, father of UCLA safety Cole Martin, spoke with the media on Tuesday about what he's seen from a red-hot Hoosiers offense.
Coach 'Meat' on What Separates Indiana's Offense From Others
- "That's a good bunch of guys over there," Martin said. "Just the fact that they don't make mistakes. They're very sound, very disciplined, very smart. They're tough. They got good athletes, good quarterback, great coaching. They don't have no chinks in their armor. So, it's a great test for us to go out this Saturday and line it up."
Coach 'Meat' on The Defensive Backs' Job
"Not make any mistakes. Be very smart, be sure tacklers. They're going to make some catches, so we got to get them down when they do catch the ball and all that kind of good stuff. It's typical things every other week. Don't let him throw the ball over our head, and, you know, party out there and have fun."
Coach 'Meat' on What Stands Out About Fernando Mendoza
"Just the way he runs [and] conducts the offense. He knows where he needs to go with the ball. He gets it there. He very rarely makes mistakes. He puts the ball where it's supposed to be. He's a faly accurate guy. They throw a lot of back shoulder throws and things such like that. So, that makes it tough on a defensive back. They're a great outfit. It's a reason they're unscathed right now."
The Bruins take on the Hoosiers in front of a national stage on Saturday, kicking off in Bloomington at 12 p.m. ET on FOX's Big Noon Saturday. UCLA is a winner of three straight games under interim head coach Tim Skipper, and Indiana houses arguably the nation's best coach in Curt Cignetti.
