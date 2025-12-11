UCLA Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for the UCLA college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for the team's future.

All Incoming Transfers to UCLA

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player Position Prev. School Eligibility Transfer Rating

All Departures from UCLA via the Transfer Portal

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) gets by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Cole Martin (21) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Player Position New School Eligiblity
Cole Martin DB N/A 2 years
Scooter Jackson DB N/A 1 year
Jack Pedersen TE N/A 1 year

Both Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson will be huge losses for the Bruins' secondary. Scooter Jackson has a very solid year with the Bruins, totalling 31 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

Cole Martin also had a very solid season with the Bruins, totaling 31 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The duo alone accounted for three of UCLA's six interceptions this season. While their losses will hurt UCLA , Bob Chesney seem confident that transfers will not hurt the teams success.

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA football coach Bob Chesney (right) shakes hands with athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As of Dec. 11, the only notable roster movement for the Bruins has been the departure of three players. However, we should expect a significant influx of transfers once JMU’s playoff run concludes, as several Dukes could realistically follow Chesney to Westwood.

Chesney has proven he can win with rosters that have essentially reset. UCLA will most likely retain a lot of its current roster due to his arrival. More updates on position breakdowns will come as soon as the players start coming in.

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We are still very early in the transfer portal window, check back soon for more updates regarding UCLA's 2026 transfer class.

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding this transfer class so far is how Chesney plans to address the holes in UCLA’s secondary. Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin were massive contributors this season, and without them, the back end of the defense could collapse if Chesney can’t diagnose and patch those weaknesses quickly.

