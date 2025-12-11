UCLA Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter
This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for the UCLA college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for the team's future.
All Incoming Transfers to UCLA
All Departures from UCLA via the Transfer Portal
Player
Position
New School
Eligiblity
Cole Martin
DB
N/A
2 years
Scooter Jackson
DB
N/A
1 year
Jack Pedersen
TE
N/A
1 year
Both Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson will be huge losses for the Bruins' secondary. Scooter Jackson has a very solid year with the Bruins, totalling 31 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three passes defended.
Cole Martin also had a very solid season with the Bruins, totaling 31 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The duo alone accounted for three of UCLA's six interceptions this season. While their losses will hurt UCLA, Bob Chesney seem confident that transfers will not hurt the teams success.
Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact
As of Dec. 11, the only notable roster movement for the Bruins has been the departure of three players. However, we should expect a significant influx of transfers once JMU’s playoff run concludes, as several Dukes could realistically follow Chesney to Westwood.
Chesney has proven he can win with rosters that have essentially reset. UCLA will most likely retain a lot of its current roster due to his arrival. More updates on position breakdowns will come as soon as the players start coming in.
How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally
We are still very early in the transfer portal window, check back soon for more updates regarding UCLA's 2026 transfer class.
Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining
The biggest question surrounding this transfer class so far is how Chesney plans to address the holes in UCLA’s secondary. Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin were massive contributors this season, and without them, the back end of the defense could collapse if Chesney can’t diagnose and patch those weaknesses quickly.
