UCLA Faces a Tough Decision at Quarterback

With Bob Chesney as the new Bruins head coach, there is plenty of speculations regarding the QB position.

The Bruins' current QB, Nico Iamaleava , is the likely favorite for the job in 2026; however, with the transfer portal and NIL deals carving a new landscape for college football, his job is far from secure. Iamaleava is the safe pick, but is it possible for other names to pop up?

The Case for Nico Iamaleava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since transferring from Tennessee, Iamaleava has been the Bruins preiemer player. Did he meet expectations? Not quite. The star quarterback struggled early on this season, while he did show some promise in a few games in the middle of the season, he wasn't the program changing QB people thought he was.

This season Iamaleava totalled 1,928 yard passing, 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions, with a 60.6 QBR ranking him 67th in the league. On top of that Iamaleava also rushed for 505 yards (leads team) on 4.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Not bad.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When evaluating Iamaleava, Chesney has a few things to keep in mind. For example, Iamaleava has the potential to be a seriously dominant quarterback. However, there is some volatility with that decision. That is why Chesney could look in a different direction if an opportunity presents itself.

The Case for Alonza Barnett III

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After JMU's season wraps up, there could be an opportunity for Alonza Barnett to pack his bags with Cheseny. Alonza Barnett II was a key player in the Dukes' success this season. Familiarity could sway Barnett's off-season decision, especially now that Dean Kennedy will be the Bruins' OC.

This season, Barnett has accumulated 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was also great on the ground, rushing for 544 yards and a staggering 14 touchdowns. Barnett has one year of eligibility left, and UCLA has looked like a team that would welcome him with open arms.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) on the field in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Barnett had a better 2025 campaign; however, there are plenty of other factors that go into evaluating success. Iamaleava has had two coaches this past season, a task hard for any quarterback to overcome.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This dilemma ultimately comes down to what direction Bob Chesney wants to take the program. Barnett could give UCLA a strong, stable 2026 season, while Iamaleava — with the right development — offers the higher long-term ceiling.

If Chesney is looking for immediate results, Barnett is the safer play. But if he’s building toward making UCLA a legitimate Big Ten threat over the next two years, investing in Iamaleava might be the move.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

