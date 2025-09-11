ESPN: DeShaun Foster's Seat Getting Warmer
Few would have predicted UCLA's current football situation going into the season. The Bruins' offseason was full of promising anticipation for DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm, but through just two weeks, it's not looking good.
As is the case early in the college football season, he microscope on underperforming coaches grows larger, and ESPN has one on UCLA's second-year head man.
To be clear, the sports conglomerate doesn't think Foster's seat is hot, just that it could get warmer following the Bruins' 0-2 start to the season.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg grouped Foster, Northwestern's David Braun, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer as coaches who could join others whose "early-season struggles have microwaved their seat."
Here's what Rittenberg said:
"I'm also keeping a closer eye on the Big Ten, and specifically how UCLA's Foster and Northwestern's David Braun perform leading up to and beyond their Sept. 27 game. The season couldn't be off to a worse start for UCLA, both on and off the field, after the spring/summer excitement around quarterback Nico Iamaleava's transfer. Northwestern's 23-3 opening loss at Tulane has placed increased pressure on Braun to get the offense right ahead of the opening of the new $850 million Ryan Field in 2026. Wisconsin is another job being watched because of an extremely tough schedule ahead for coach Luke Fickell, beginning this week at Alabama."
The Bruins' season outlook looks grim as any, being favored in just one game the rest of the season, but Foster maintains that a win against New Mexico on Friday can go a long way.
Foster: A UCLA Win Against New Mexico Will Be 'Huge'
Few thought the UCLA Bruins would be where they are two weeks into the season -- winless and on the verge of a seriously dreadful season.
And yet, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks a recovery win against New Mexico on Friday will give UCLA the momentum it needs to pull off a turnaround similar to last season.
"It's huge," Foster said during Monday's media availability on how important it is to get a win over the Lobos. "Just like when I kicked a field goal earlier (in the game against Utah), I needed something positive on the sidelines to get them going. That's why I did that in that situation in the Utah game.
"Like you said, it's important to get a victory. These guys need to feel that. Because that can carry over, and then, once you have positive stuff happen, more things can go. We finally scored that touchdown (vs UNLV), you could really see how the team took off from that point on. So, I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity on Friday night, and I think they're going to be ready for it."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.