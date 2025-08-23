What UCLA Can Expect From Utah's Offense
All eyes are on UCLA and head coach DeShaun Foster heading into their first game of the 2025 season against the Utah Utes. With massive additions to the coaching staff and roster like former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Indiana offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, there are a lot of heavy expectations for this new look Bruins.
Facing Utah, there's a lot that Foster will need to prep for. On the offensive side, they better look out for QB Devon Dampier, who the "Daily Bruin" listed as the team's X-Factor.
"As a result of subpar quarterback play, Utah finished 2024 second-to-last in the Big 12 in total yards, while also scoring the third-fewest points per game," said DB.
"The exit of former offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and his pro-style offensive scheme makes way for Beck’s more favorable spread offense, better utilizing [Devon] Dampier’s versatility and creativity.
"Although the junior’s interceptions matched his passing touchdowns, it may have been more indicative of a lackluster receiving core. The Lobos failed to boast a single player with over 850 receiving yards or more than three touchdowns in 2024."
Not only is Dampier dangerous through the air, but the real talent comes from his work on the ground.
"Regardless, New Mexico still had the country’s fourth-most yards per game, largely powered by Dampier’s legs," DB continued.
"The Phoenix local was good for a team high of 1,166 ground yards. Additionally, his 19 rushing touchdowns were more than every other Lobo combined.
"Dampier’s skills will be further maximized in an environment of quick reads, no huddles, and the freedom to make his own decisions."
Dampier has the pleasure of playing behind some of college football's finest offensive linemen, any quarterback's dream.
"The First Team All-Mountain West selection will find staunch protection behind one of the nation’s strongest offensive lines, anchored by Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, both of whom are projected by Sports Illustrated to be first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft."
Unfortunately, there's a high chance that Dampier will have to carry a large load for Utah against the Bruins, as his wide receiver core is much different than it was the year prior. If UCLA truly wants an edge in their first game, priority number 1 will have to be shutting down Dampier.
