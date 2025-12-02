How Nico Iamaleava’s Season Grades Out
In a season full of adversity, Nico Iamaleava proved he wasn’t the problem during the Bruins’ 3–9 campaign.
Nico Iamaleava took a huge risk, leaving his college football playoff-caliber team in Tennessee. Did he make the right decision? Maybe. With the arrival of Bob Chesney, the sky is the limit, that is, if Iamaleava decides to stay with UCLA next season.
This season definitely did not pan out the way Iamaleava hoped it would. But it is safe to say it is not his fault. With an early-season coaching change, stability has been a factor for the sophomore quarterback, but he was able to handle it well, for the most part.
The biggest critique of Iamaleava this season has been his ball security. He threw seven interceptions and lost two fumbles — accounting for nine of UCLA’s 11 total turnovers. Some came at terrible times, like his pick against UNLV in what could have been the game-winning drive.
Besides the turnovers, Nico Iamaleava has been great this season, barring a few rough performances. A game that really sticks out was his performance against Penn State. He would throw 17/24 on 166 passing yards with two passing touchdowns, as well as 128 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
However, there are always two sides to the coin. Against Washington, he went 16/26 with 69 passing yards, as well as 15 rushing yards and two fumbles. His volatility has really caused him to earn criticism, which could really affect his standing as a quarterback in college football.
Compared to his amazing season with Tennessee last year, there were signs of regression this season with UCLA. Last season with the Volunteers, he had 2,616 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. This year with the Bruins, he had 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns to seven picks.
However, he did close the gap rushing-wise. This season, he would lead the Bruins in rushing with 505 rushing yards and four touchdowns. These numbers were up compared to last season, rushing-wise, with Tennessee.
And here is the verdict:
Iamaleava earns a “B-” because he wasn’t the problem — but he wasn’t the solution either. His turnover issues played a major role in lowering his grade, and the drop in passing production was hard to overlook. Still, he deserves some grace, given the midseason coaching changes and the instability he had to navigate.
If he stays with UCLA, he may need to fight for his starting role if Chesney has plans on bringing some of his own luggage to Pasadena. However, if Chesney decides to go with Iamaleava, there will be a sense of security that Iamaleava will thrive with.
Overall, Iamaleava made this season watchable. In different circumstances, it is fair to assume that this could have been a great season for the sophomore. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young man.
