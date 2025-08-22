What Deshuan Foster's Experience Brings to The Table
UCLA has recently landed itself with a good coach in DeShaun Foster. Foster has been a coach for a while and continues to learn with each season he participates in. Foster is experienced and ready for the challenges ahead.
Foster first started his college coaching career where he is now at UCLA. He began as a volunteer assistant under Jim L. Mora. He was then impressive and effective enough to be promoted to the role of Director of Player Development and High School Relations.
He would then get an offer from Texas Tech with a higher prestige position, as he was offered running back coach. He coached the Red Raiders under Cliff Kingsbury until 2017
Foster would head back to the place he started in and land a job as Running backs coach under Chip Kelly. His success with the Red Raiders attracted the Bruins, and they wanted him back. It's not too hard to convince Foster to come back, given that he has already coached there, and over time, this would increase his likelihood of becoming head coach.
After years under Chip Kelly and learning from him, he was finally given the opportunity to be a head coach heading into the 2024 season.
Foster, going into the 2024 season, didn't see a lot of success in the portal and recruiting like his predecessor Kelly did. A lot fewer stars coming in meant a couple of things for Foster. First, he needs to increase his visibility to recruits, and second, he must prove himself this season to attract more recruits.
Head Coaching
In the 2024 season, the Bruins went 5-7 and missed a bowl game. This was their first year in the Big Ten, and for a team with a new coach just moving to one of the toughest divisions in NCAA football, it didn't look too bad. Getting five wins with their schedule is tough, and they had a lot of close games. A bowl game helped Foster out in recruiting, as schools that make bowl games consistently are seen as possible contenders for either a conference championship or an NCAA championship.
This season, Foster has already made significant strides. He has jumped the ranks in recruiting numbers, shocking many people with this traction. From one losing season to getting a five-star quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, this is excellent progress if Foster can secure a bowl game, who knows what UCLA has in its near future.