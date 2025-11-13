UCLA's Discouraging Spot in Latest CFB Coaching Ranking
Back when the UCLA Bruins dismissed second year head coach DeShaun Foster after a 0-3 start, it appeared the program might've had a shot at landing a true culture changer.
Since then, though, a ton of jobs have opened up, and many of them are juggernauts like LSU, Auburn Penn State and more. Needless to say, it's looking like this year's coaching carousel may be slim pickings for the Bruins.
The national media feels the same way. Despite the location and history of the program, UCLA is viewed as one of the least-desirable jobs on the carousel.
CBS Sports released a ranking of each FBS coaching gig and had the Bruins' job ranked eighth out of the nine Power Four openings. Their full rankings are below:
1. LSU
2. Florida
3. Penn State
4. Auburn
5. Arkansas
6. Oklahoma State
7. Virginia Tech
8. UCLA
9. Stanford
Here's what CBS Sports had to say about UCLA's spot on the rankings:
- "UCLA may be a Big Ten program, but the Bruins are a true bottom-feeder as currently constructed. When you hear talk about short-term cash infusion in the Big Ten, plenty of it is built around trying to save UCLA, which finds itself in a major financial hole. Consistent cross-country travel in the Big Ten and major focus on basketball takes away from the football team.
- "The Rose Bowl is a blessing and curse as images constantly go viral for lack of fan support. Recruiting in Los Angeles is a huge advantage, but the Bruins have not signed a top 10 player in California since 2019. This job is an uphill battle, but certainly one with intrigue. "
As it currently stands, UCLA may struggle to contend for a big name acquisition, which means the Bruins' best course may be to look inward.
Surprising Name Generating Buzz for UCLA Head Coaching Vacancy
UCLA's brief resurgence reportedly shifted the focus of the UCLA brass and suddenly the Bruins may have had to start looking inward for their next hire. Skipper and Neuheisel generated a ton of national attention for their job righting the ship. Both coaches are well on their way to becoming a head coach -- whether it be with the Bruins or elsewhere.
UCLA Bruins on SI spoke to a prominent UCLA alumnus who believes that if Skipper isn't already the top option, the program should highly consider naming Neuheisel its next head coach.
Neuheisel, a former Bruins signal-caller, made it known that coaching his alma mater is a dream of his, and he certainly made a case to be a candidate for his job, revamping UCLA's offense midseason.
