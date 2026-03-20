Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark Reflect on Playing for Hometown Bruins
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UCLA is one of the most storied programs in college basketball, having won 11 national titles and appeared in countless Final Fours, with plenty of successful coaches, none more so than the legendary John Wooden.
It's been over 30 years since the Bruins' last title, but the lore of the program is still felt throughout the country, the state of California, and the Los Angeles area, and it's especially important to two LA natives who now lead the Bruins' latest NCAA Tournament chapter.
"It's definitely a blessing just being a part of this, to be a part of the history, be a part of the tradition," senior guard Skyy Clark told the media on Thursday. "It's definitely a lot to carry, but it motivates us to go out there and do what we can."
"A lot comes with these four letters we wear on our chest," senior guard Donovan Dent added. "We just want to make a name for ourselves in the history of it."
Dent and Clark Achieve the Dream
The fact that Clark and Dent, two players who never saw the real glory years of UCLA basketball, feel the need to continue the winning tradition speaks volumes for the program and the legacy it has built, especially considering they both began their careers at other universities.
Dent, a Riverside, Calif. native, ended up at New Mexico for the first three years of his college career, where he became the Lobos' leading scorer and Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, guiding them to the NCAA Tournament. His performance made him a priority transfer target for many schools, and it gave him the opportunity to come home.
"Being from California and having to go away first and come back, we both had that," Dent recalled. "It's a great feeling to be able to play for your hometown school and be able to represent them."
Clark began his career at Illinois, briefly transferring to Louisville and ultimately ending up at UCLA. Even though he took the long route to get here, he's fulfilling a childhood dream.
"Growing up in LA, playing for UCLA was always a dream for me," Clark said. "Now that I'm here, especially playing in March Madness, I don't think you need any more motivation than that."
As their college careers enter the homestretch, neither Dent nor Clark is taking it for granted. Their separate journeys took them on different paths, but eventually, they achieved their dream of becoming Bruins.
Now, they get to play in the NCAA Tournament, with a chance to honor and add to the legacy of the program built long before they were around, the very thing that inspired them to pursue it in the first place.
What kind of legacy will they leave?
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.