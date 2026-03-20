Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark Reflect on Playing for Hometown Bruins

UCLA is one of the most storied programs in college basketball, having won 11 national titles and appeared in countless Final Fours, with plenty of successful coaches, none more so than the legendary John Wooden.

It's been over 30 years since the Bruins' last title, but the lore of the program is still felt throughout the country, the state of California, and the Los Angeles area, and it's especially important to two LA natives who now lead the Bruins' latest NCAA Tournament chapter.

"It's definitely a blessing just being a part of this, to be a part of the history, be a part of the tradition," senior guard Skyy Clark told the media on Thursday. "It's definitely a lot to carry, but it motivates us to go out there and do what we can."

"A lot comes with these four letters we wear on our chest," senior guard Donovan Dent added. "We just want to make a name for ourselves in the history of it."

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dent and Clark Achieve the Dream

The fact that Clark and Dent, two players who never saw the real glory years of UCLA basketball, feel the need to continue the winning tradition speaks volumes for the program and the legacy it has built, especially considering they both began their careers at other universities.

Dent , a Riverside, Calif. native, ended up at New Mexico for the first three years of his college career, where he became the Lobos' leading scorer and Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, guiding them to the NCAA Tournament. His performance made him a priority transfer target for many schools, and it gave him the opportunity to come home.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) goes to the basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Being from California and having to go away first and come back, we both had that," Dent recalled. "It's a great feeling to be able to play for your hometown school and be able to represent them."

Clark began his career at Illinois, briefly transferring to Louisville and ultimately ending up at UCLA. Even though he took the long route to get here, he's fulfilling a childhood dream.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Growing up in LA, playing for UCLA was always a dream for me," Clark said. "Now that I'm here, especially playing in March Madness, I don't think you need any more motivation than that."

As their college careers enter the homestretch, neither Dent nor Clark is taking it for granted. Their separate journeys took them on different paths, but eventually, they achieved their dream of becoming Bruins.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the basketball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kendall Blue (2) defends him during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Now, they get to play in the NCAA Tournament, with a chance to honor and add to the legacy of the program built long before they were around, the very thing that inspired them to pursue it in the first place.

Dec 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of seat cushions at the the Sports Arena with the words: UCLA Basketball 2011-2013 Road Show before the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What kind of legacy will they leave?