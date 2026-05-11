Evaluating UCLA's Donovan Dent’s Case To Be Drafted

Former UCLA guard Donovan Dent has not appeared on many draft boards ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former standout at both UCLA and New Mexico had a successful collegiate career. In three seasons at New Mexico, he averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 assists per game, including averages of 20.4 points per game and 6.4 assists per game in 2024-25.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dent at UCLA

After a memorable run at New Mexico, he transferred to UCLA , where his season was inconsistent. Dent averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, which on paper looks good, but he shot a career-low from the field (41 percent) and connected on only 25 percent of his three-pointers.

Despite his efficiency falling off a cliff, Dent still showed flashes of brilliance on occasion. He had nine double-doubles on the season and 10 games of 10 assists or more. He ended the season on a heater, notching the first triple-double in Big Ten tournament history with his performance against Rutgers on March 12th.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles there ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Additionally, Dent’s late-season turnaround helped the Bruins reach the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. Their season ended in the second round against UConn, but even making it that far could be considered a success given the inconsistencies they faced all season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dent’s Strengths and Weaknesses

His ability to be an exceptional playmaker and run the offense made him a successful college player. However, some of his flaws include a lack of a three-point shot despite standing at just 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, and his finishing could cause problems at the next level.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

So far, he hasn’t earned the respect of scouts and analysts at the next level. Dent was not among those invited to either the G League Combine or the NBA Draft Combine. Despite being one of the top point guards in the NCAA last season — albeit with spotty shooting numbers — Dent hasn’t gotten the respect needed to find himself on an NBA team come draft night.

The Bruins as a whole have been overlooked for the most part throughout the offseason. None of their talent from last season is earning serious consideration in the draft, and so far this offseason, they’ve struggled to land any premier talent in the transfer portal.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dent has some NBA-level aspects to his game and could contribute to a pro roster if given the opportunity. Time will tell if that will be the case.