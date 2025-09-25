UCLA Drops Lower in ESPN 'Bottom 10' Rankings
ESPN's weekly college football Bottom 10 highlights the programs that are in some of the worst positions in the sport. After making three consecutive appearances, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot on the list.
The Bruins' situation is viewed as so bad that, despite having a bye week, they moved up to No. 3 on ESPN's Bottom 10 rankings, behind just UMass and Sam Houston. ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee placed UCLA at No. 3 and labels them as the "ucLa Boo'ins."
What McGee said this time around:
"There was also a bye in Westwood. As in, "Bye, Coach." Now it's off for the Pillow Fight of the Week, that tradition-rich Big Ten rivalry game at Northworstern."
On the bright side (sort of), UCLA is joined on this week's iteration by some other, more notable Power Four teams like Clemson and Oregon State (formerly a Power Five team).
The hits keep on coming for the Bruins. Not only have they become a mockery of national media, but the analytics also aren't doing them any justice.
UCLA Ranks Dead Last in New College Football Projection
Look, I know it's been bad for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten), but some of the latest season projections are pointing to it getting much, much worse by seasons end.
The Bruins are winless through three games and have already parted ways with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. How much lower can it get?
Well, if their remaining schedule holds, a 0-12 season can truly be a possibility.
Kelly Ford, a college football and college basketball power ratings guru, released a new ranking showing the average projected remaining regular-season wins through Week 5 of the college football season, and UCLA's ranking is astonishing.
The Bruins are ranked 136th -- yes, last in all of college football -- in average projected regular season for the rest of the season with 0.9. Brutal. This comes behind the likes of UMass, Charlotte, Sam Houston and Kent State.
Absolutely no one would have projected the Bruins would be here at this point in the season. But maybe UCLA's conference schedule was always underrated and overshadowed by the hype going into the season. It's looking a lot worse now.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.