All Bruins

The Latest Opinion on UCLA Football That Will Shock Nobody

The Bruins are in, quite possibly, the worst position in college football, yet this latest opinion has a way to dig the knife deeper.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins fan watches game action during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins fan watches game action during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a devastating 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have one of the darkest season outlooks in all of college football.

The good thing is that UCLA acknowledges that. Second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was fired, and the Bruins' administration is beginning a thorough search for his replacement.

ucl
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts to a play during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In the meantime, though, the program will have to take all the criticism. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura lambasted the Bruins in the outlet's takeaways from Week 3, stating that, "UCLA is a disaster."

Here's all he had to say:

" When UCLA opted to leave the Pac-12 and head to the greener pastures of the Big Ten, it was a decision rooted in money and football. At the time, maybe it was possible to reason that with a full share of the Big Ten media deal, there would be enough money to help the Bruins at least be competitive in their new conference. Keep in mind, they had not won a conference title in the Pac-12 since 1998. What has played out since then has been nothing short of an embarrassment for the school.

"The Bruins' latest setback came Friday night as they were demoralized in a near-empty Rose Bowl by New Mexico -- a school that wasn't even invited to the new-look Pac-12. It was UCLA's second straight loss to a Mountain West team and delivered a clear verdict that DeShaun Foster was not fit to continue as the head coach. His firing became official Sunday morning.

ucl
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back D.J. McKinney (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"According to ESPN Analytics, UCLA will be a heavy underdog in all 10 of its Big Ten games this season, with ESPN's matchup predictor identifying its game against Maryland as the best shot at a win (34%). Under Chip Kelly in 2018, UCLA equaled its record for losses in a season (nine). This team has a chance to sail past that number."

What UCLA AD Is Looking For in Foster Replacement

ucl
Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond reacts against the Alabama State Hornets in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.

In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.

This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).

"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs."

"We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."

ucl
Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond, right, with new head football coach DeShaun Foster during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.