Former UCLA Wide Receiver Signs With Virginia

The UCLA Bruins suffered a major loss in the transfer portal this week, as wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. has signed with Virginia.

Flores entered his name in the transfer portal earlier this month, and has ultimately decided on Virginia. Flores spent two seasons with UCLA after transferring from Notre Dame after the 2023 season. He has caught 65 passes for 853 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career, and caught 27 catches for 392 yards with one touchdown grab in his two seasons with the Bruins.

Bigtime high-school recruit

Flores is a former consensus four-star recruit, ranked as the 12th-best player in California and 22nd-best receiver in the country by Rivals, and the 218th overall prospect by On3. In his high school career, he racked up 201 receptions for 3,222 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 72 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Flores represents one of 19 outgoing transfers in the wake of Bob Chesney taking over as head coach of the program. The former James Madison head coach was hired by UCLA last December also leading JMU to a 12-2 record, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Flores wasn’t the only wide receiver to hit the portal for the Bruins. Carter Shaw, Jaedon Wilson, Ezavier Staples, Jayden Marshall, and Kwazi Gilmer all elected to transfer out of UCLA as well. Notably, quarterback Nico Iamaleava has opted to return to UCLA next season, providing the Bruins with some continuity on offense.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney isn't worried

Despite their losses, Chesney has come in and essentially turned nearly the entire roster over, bringing in 37 transfers through the portal so far. Some of whom — such as running back Wayne Knight — have followed Chesney from JMU to UCLA. They’ve brought in plenty of wide receiver talent to make up for the losses in the portal, such as Marcus Harris, Semaj Morgan, Landon Ellis, Leland Smith, Brian Rowe Jr., and Aidan Mizell.

The Bruins have had a miserable first two seasons in the Big Ten, combining for just an 8-16 record, including a 3-9 record in 2025. After former head coach DeShaun Foster was fired before the season’s end, Chesney has been selected as the next man up to get UCLA back to its winning ways.

With the portal window nearing a close, the Bruins are almost done solidifying their roster for the 2026 season as they try to get back on the right track after stumbling out of the gate upon entering the Big Ten.