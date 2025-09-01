UCLA Among Steepest Drops in Updated ESPN FPI
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins' offseason hype may have even had the numbers fooled.
Entering the season as the 52nd-ranked team on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the analytics projected the Bruins to be a serviceable team in Foster's second season. That isn't the case anymore, though, as UCLA suffered one of the steepest drops in the nation following its embarrassing 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday.
As of Sunday night, in ESPN's updated FPI, the Bruins fell 29 spots from 52 to No. 81 in the nation, the third-largest drop in the rankings behind only Boise State, which dropped 31 spots from 34 to 65, and Florida Atlantic, which dropped 32 spots from 75 to No. 107.
Not many who were following the Bruins going into the season would have even forecasted a drop this steep, but when you watched how they fared against Utah, it all makes sense. Here are a few of the most glaring takeaways from UCLA's Week 1 blunder.
UCLA's Defense Couldn't Wrap a Christmas Present
You would've thought Utah's ball carriers were lathered in baby oil the way Bruin defenders were struggling to tackle.
On multiple occasions, throughout each of Utah's drives, 5-10-yard plays turned into 10-15 yards because it often took multiple Bruins to bring a player down. It was a blatant pain point of UCLA's defense all night, among various others.
"I would just say it was a lot of stuff going on, I wouldn't just put it on tackling," Foster said postgame of the tackling woes. "It was a lot of stuff. We've got to regroup and really come together and really get a good three practices in next week to get ready for UNLV because that's going to be another good team that we're playing against."
Flashy Pre-Snap, Vanilla Post-Snap
UCLA's fun pre-snap motions on offense captured the attention of fans. The Bruins' lone tight ends, running backs and three wide receivers would often switch sides of the field as Iamaleava sat in the backfield.
Cool, right? Fans thought so at least until the ball was snapped.
An abysmal rushing attack -- UCLA's three backs ran for 37 yards on 15 rushes (2.47 average) -- joined a subpar debut for Iamaleava, who completed just 11 of his 22 passing attempts, often over- and underthrowing wide open receivers.
The redshirt sophomore's lone interception came on a ball that missed Kwaz Gilmer's hands and fell into a Utah linebacker's.
The offensive motions were fun (in the moment), but what came out of it left much to be desired.
