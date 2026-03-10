A Look at UCLA’s Recent March Madness Accomplishments

With the Bruins locked into the NCAA Tournament this season, it is a good time to review UCLA’s postseason finishes over the last few years.

The UCLA Bruins men's basketball program has been up and down during that span. At times, the Bruins have looked like one of the strongest teams in the country, while in other seasons they have struggled to find consistency.

2024-2025 | Second-Round

Last season, UCLA won one tournament game against No. 10 seed Utah State. The Bruins won 72–47, with Eric Dailey Jr. scoring 14 points to help push UCLA into the second round. That result was considered a solid showing for a team that finished the season 23–11.

In the next round, UCLA faced No. 2 seed Tennessee and fell 67–58. Skyy Clark scored 18 points in the effort, but it was not enough to overcome Tennessee’s depth and physicality. Many observers expected UCLA’s run to end at that stage of the tournament.

2023-2024 | Missed Tournament

In 2024, UCLA missed the tournament altogether after finishing 16–17. The Bruins lost several close games against ranked opponents, including a 71–69 loss to Marquette and a 69–65 defeat to Gonzaga. Those narrow losses ultimately kept UCLA out of the field.

2022-23 | Sweet 16

In 2023, UCLA advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing 79–63 to Gonzaga. The Bruins entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed and picked up wins over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Despite the deep run, the result felt slightly underwhelming for a team that finished 31–6.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the primary driver of UCLA’s success that season. During the tournament, he led the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 23.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Many believed UCLA had the potential to go even further that year.

2021-22 | Sweet 16

In 2022, UCLA again reached the Sweet 16. Entering as a No. 4 seed, the Bruins defeated Akron and Saint Mary’s before being upset 73–66 by North Carolina. That loss prevented UCLA from making a deeper run.

2020-21 | Final Four

The program’s most memorable recent run came in 2021, when UCLA made a stunning run to the Final Four. The Bruins entered the tournament through the First Four, defeating Michigan State 86–80 in overtime just to reach the main bracket.

From there, UCLA caught fire, defeating BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama in overtime, and Michigan 51–49 to reach the Final Four. The magical run ended in a classic game against Gonzaga, where UCLA lost 93–90 on a last-second buzzer-beater.

