UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: What UCLA’s Regular Season Told Us
In this story:
UCLA has had one of its most up-and-down seasons in recent history.
In today’s episode, we will discuss things UCLA has shown throughout the regular season and how this might apply to tournament play. As teased a little earlier, UCLA’s inconsistencies have really been the driver of this very volatile season.
Watch Today's Episode Below
Defense Remains a Concern
UCLA’s defense is still very questionable. Although they were able to play well to finish the season against USC and Nebraska, there are still some serious question marks surrounding their overall consistency. Against Minnesota, UCLA’s defense looked rough.
The biggest driver in UCLA’s defensive lapses has primarily been personnel. The Bruins do not have a true center who is able to lock down the paint and control the other team’s offense. UCLA has often had to look to its bench to fill in the holes that the starters simply cannot fill.
UCLA Plays to the Level of Its Competition
By far the most frustrating part of this team has been its ability to play to the level of its opponents. While there are a few outliers, the common theme for UCLA is that they play well against good teams and poorly against bad teams. This cannot happen in tournament play.
Take, for example, earlier this season against No. 5 Arizona, a matchup where UCLA would lose 69–65. Fast forward a few games to Cal, where UCLA would then lose 80–72. When UCLA plays its brand of basketball, it can win by massive margins similar to the No. 9 Nebraska upset.
The Bruins cannot rely on the other team to set the pace of the game. In almost every game this season, it has looked like UCLA is reacting to the other team rather than controlling the tempo. To prevent this in the tournament, UCLA needs to start strong and play consistently throughout the game.
Starting Five Remains Inconsistent
UCLA’s starting five is absolutely loaded with talent. However, this comes at a cost to overall offensive consistency. One night it might be Donovan Dent scoring 30 points, while the next, Eric Dailey Jr. could score 20. However, when these performances happen, the other Bruins often struggle to contribute.
Following Donovan Dent’s 30-point outing against USC in the first matchup of the season, he scored just three points against Minnesota and four points against Nebraska. The same theme can be applied to each UCLA starter. If UCLA cannot find consistency in both personnel and production, it could be in trouble
The Bruins have proven to be one of the better teams in the country when they are firing on all cylinders. But on the rare occasions when they are not, they have looked very vulnerable. In the tournament, UCLA needs to find a way to carry the momentum from its last two matchups forward.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.