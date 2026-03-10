UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: What UCLA’s Regular Season Told Us

UCLA has had one of its most up-and-down seasons in recent history.

In today’s episode, we will discuss things UCLA has shown throughout the regular season and how this might apply to tournament play. As teased a little earlier, UCLA’s inconsistencies have really been the driver of this very volatile season.

Defense Remains a Concern

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball while defended by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA’s defense is still very questionable. Although they were able to play well to finish the season against USC and Nebraska, there are still some serious question marks surrounding their overall consistency. Against Minnesota, UCLA’s defense looked rough.

The biggest driver in UCLA’s defensive lapses has primarily been personnel. The Bruins do not have a true center who is able to lock down the paint and control the other team’s offense. UCLA has often had to look to its bench to fill in the holes that the starters simply cannot fill.

UCLA Plays to the Level of Its Competition

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrate against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By far the most frustrating part of this team has been its ability to play to the level of its opponents. While there are a few outliers, the common theme for UCLA is that they play well against good teams and poorly against bad teams. This cannot happen in tournament play.

Take, for example, earlier this season against No. 5 Arizona, a matchup where UCLA would lose 69–65. Fast forward a few games to Cal, where UCLA would then lose 80–72. When UCLA plays its brand of basketball, it can win by massive margins similar to the No. 9 Nebraska upset.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins cannot rely on the other team to set the pace of the game. In almost every game this season, it has looked like UCLA is reacting to the other team rather than controlling the tempo. To prevent this in the tournament, UCLA needs to start strong and play consistently throughout the game.

Starting Five Remains Inconsistent

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots a 3-point jump shot as teammate on the bench celebrate in the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA’s starting five is absolutely loaded with talent. However, this comes at a cost to overall offensive consistency. One night it might be Donovan Dent scoring 30 points, while the next, Eric Dailey Jr. could score 20. However, when these performances happen, the other Bruins often struggle to contribute.

Following Donovan Dent’s 30-point outing against USC in the first matchup of the season, he scored just three points against Minnesota and four points against Nebraska. The same theme can be applied to each UCLA starter. If UCLA cannot find consistency in both personnel and production, it could be in trouble

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his player during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illiini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins have proven to be one of the better teams in the country when they are firing on all cylinders. But on the rare occasions when they are not, they have looked very vulnerable. In the tournament, UCLA needs to find a way to carry the momentum from its last two matchups forward.