Hype to Havoc: UCLA Fans Enraged After Blowout Utah Loss
UCLA fans were calling for everyone's head after the Bruins were blown out 43-10 in their season opener by the Utah Utes.
Much of the disappointment comes after an offseason filled with immense hype and anticipation for the season. And yet, fans were let down worse than ever before.
Let's take a look at some of the harshest reactions to a truly embarassing loss:
Game Recap
The Bruins' defense had no answer for Kyle Whittingham's offense, led by New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier. The Utes finished with 492 total yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Dampier was unstoppable, finishing with 205 passing yards on 21-of-25 passing completions for two touchdowns, adding 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Nico Iamaleava, on the other hand, struggled in his Bruins debut. The Tennessee transfer finished his long-awaited first game passing for just 136 yards on 11-22 passing, for just one touchdown and an interception.
Below is a recap of the entire game, quarter-by-quarter.
Utah Sets Tone in 1st Quarter
The Utes had the UCLA defense's number from the jump, finishing their first drive with a Wayshawn Parker rushing touchdown after 11 plays and 75 yards, missing the extra point to go up 6-0.
UCLA's first drive consisted of going for it on two consecutive fourth downs. Iamaleava's pass was broken up on the second to end the drive.
The Utes' offense looked perfect yet again, storming 60 yards down the field on 10 plays for another rushing touchdown, this time by two-way star Smith Snowden, to go up 13-0. Utah's defense then turned around and forced a Bruins punt to close the quarter.
UCLA Gets On Board in 2nd Quarter
The second quarter was a lot better for UCLA's offense, but only after Utah found the endzone again on a 14-yard pass from Devon Dampier to Lander Barton to go up 20-0.
On a 10-play-75-yard drive, the Bruins' offense finally looked serviceable and Iamaleava found running back Anthony Woods for a 19-yard passing touchdown to change the score, 20-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Snowden fumbled the kickoff return and was down at Utah's 4-yard line. In spite of that, Utah was able to make it to its side of the field before being stopped for the first time by UCLA's defense.
The Bruins' offense was looking somewhat more competent until Utah's defense forced another punt with just over a minute remaining. The Utes finished the drive and half, with a field goal to go up 23-7.
Bleeding Continues for UCLA in 3rd Quarter
The Bruins put up a 7-play, 47-yard drive to start the second half, but settled for a Mateen Bhaghani 46-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 23-10.
Following the Bruins' score, Utah grinded out a 20-play, 80-yard drive that lasted nine minutes and 44 seconds and ended with a two-yard Dampier keeper touchdown on fourth down, wasting three quarters of the third frame and extending the lead 30-10.
Foster Waves White Flag in 4th Quarter
The Bruins couldn't capitalize to end the third quarter and Utah got the ball back to start the fourth. Marching down the field 81 yards, Dampier found tight end Dallen Bently for an easy 2-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 36-10 after failing the two-point conversion.
On the ensuing drive, the worst got worse as Iamaleava threw an interception on a pass intended for Kwazi Gilmer. Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds caught the ball and returned it 20 yards.
The interception led to the final score of the game, a NaQuari Rogers touchdown from UCLA's 1-yard line to extend the lead 43-10.
There are little to no positive to glean from UCLA's first game of the season, but there is a lot that needs to be worked on before taking on UNLV in Las Vegas in a week. A loss to the Rebels could mean trouble for the Bruins.
