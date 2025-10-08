UCLA Basketball Rises in Final Preseason Top 25
Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins men's basketball squad are one of the most promising teams going into the 2025-26 season.
Behind the acquisition of Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, the Bruins are looking to make a run at the Final Four after bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
We're just under a month away from the season officially starting, which means preseason lists, polls and rankings are making the rounds. None more consistent than ESPN's preseason Top 25, which UCLA has been a regular in all offseason.
Jeff Borzello, ESPN basketball recruiting insider, released the final edition of the preseason Top 25, and the Bruins moved up one spot to the 14th team on the rankings.
What Borzello said about UCLA:
"Mick Cronin clearly needed more explosiveness in the backcourt last season, so he went into the portal and landed Donovan Dent, one of the best point guards in the country who should bring a completely different playmaking dimension to UCLA's perimeter. Cronin should have plenty of offensive punch between Dent, Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau. The key positional battle comes on the inside, where UCLA will have to hope for a resurgence from Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, turn to the less-heralded Steven Jamerson II or go small with Bilodeau down low."
Dent is one of the best guards in all of college basketball, and he's expected to reshape Cronin's team in a way it's never been impacted before.
Cronin: Dent Changes Everything For UCLA
Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
