Did Bruins Commit Johnnie Jones Win in His Season Debut?
The UCLA Bruins continue to do their thing when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different commits in the 2026 class, including players who are among the best across their state.
This includes many of the different players that they landed from inside the state of Florida, which is a state that they have done a great job and thus far, when it comes to recruiting players out of the 2026 recruiting class, which has also led to their dominant success of building relationships in the 2027 class inside the state of Florida.
One of the man players that they landed out of the state of Florida is one of the better offensive linemen in the state, as they landed Johnnie Jones from the state of Florida over many different schools and including the Colorado Buffaloes, coached by Deion Sanders, and the Florida State Seminoles, who are an in-state program. He committed to the Bruins back on June 9th.
He recently announced that he would be transferring to the Venice Indians, which is the school that he will be playing his final season at prior to joining the UCLA Bruins in the month of December.
Venice High School is a high school based in the state of Florida that recently started its season off in a way that it had hoped it wouldn't. They started the season off with a loss as they played against one of the better teams in the state of Florida.
Even though they were playing one of the better teams in the state of Florida, they were still expected to win as they entered the game as the favorites and left the game as the losers, which isn't exactly what you would expect out of the team that has so many talented players, including the UCLA Bruins offensive line commit.
They were defeated by Tampa Bay Tech by a score of 29 to 7 inside their own stadium, as Venice was the home team in this game, which made this loss even more of a tough pill to swallow. Entering this game, Tampa Bay Tech was ranked as the 23rd team inside the state of Florida while the Venice Indians were ranked as the 10th team in the state of Florida, so for Venice to take a loss in this one was nothing but good for Tampa Bay Tech, who are making a push towards the top of the state rankings according to MaxPreps.
