UCLA Flips Three-Star Defensive Lineman From Stanford

The early national signing period for the 2026 class is underway, and over the next 48 hours, prospects across the country will finalize their decisions. While the 2026 cycle is nearing its end, notable movement is still expected in the coming days as recruits may flip their commitments.

UCLA has been targeting several flip candidates and found success with one of them on Tuesday evening, flipping a three-star defensive lineman from Stanford, who had previously been committed to the Bruins.

Bruins Flip 2026 Defensive Lineman From Stanford

On Dec. 2, David Schwerzel, a three-star defensive lineman from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington, announced on X that he would be flipping his commitment from Stanford to UCLA, writing, "AGTG 1000% Committed! Bruin nation, LETS ROCK!"

Schwerzel's recruitment process has been interesting to say the least. The Bruins had been targeting him throughout the 2026 cycle and hosted him on an official visit in June. Following his trip to Westwood, the young defensive lineman committed to UCLA.

However, when the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, Schwerzel decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment. Stanford had been interested in him during his initial recruitment and quickly became involved again after his decommitment.

Schwerzel committed to Stanford in October, and it was widely expected that he would remain a member of the Cardinal's 2026 class through signing day. However, that wasn't the case as on Tuesday, the Bruins were able to flip him from Stanford and regain his commitment.

While the exact reason for his flip from Stanford to UCLA is unclear, Schwerzel probably stayed interested in the Bruins even after his initial commitment to Stanford.

Then, when UCLA hired Bob Chesney as their permanent head coach, it likely made the three-star defensive lineman reconsider the Bruins before he finalized his commitment to the Cardinal on signing day.

Regardless of the reasoning, Schwerzel is an excellent late addition to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 657 overall player nationally, the No. 68 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 prospect out of Washington.

He becomes the Bruins' sixth-highest-rated commit in the cycle and should be able to make an impact for UCLA soon after he arrives on campus.

There was a point this fall when UCLA's 2026 class seemed headed to be one of the worst in the country. However, the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, did a great job of turning it around, and now that the program has a permanent head coach, UCLA should see more recruiting success in the coming weeks.

