Bruins' Commit Announces High School Transfer
The UCLA Bruins have been building their class from the ground up, with a beyond successful June so far. They have landed many key commitments that has landed their class inside the top-15 rankings. One of the key commits to help make this possible is Johnnie Jones.
Jones is an offensive lineman from the state of Florida who committed to the Bruins on June 9th. He is the highest-rated commit in the 2026 recruiting class thus far, and he recently had a huge announcement, as he will no longer be attending Berkeley Prep High School in Tampa, Florida. Instead he will be transferring and playing his final season with Venice Indians High School.
Jones will be looking for a huge season as the premier offensive tackle for the Indians.
For fans who don't know what the talented commit will bring to the table, Andrew Ivins from 247Sports broke down Jones in an evaluation.
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions."
Ivins would talk more about his run-blocking ability.
"Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity."
Ivins would then talk about what the prospect needs to work on along with his projection.
"Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters."
