Bruins' Iamaleava Sets the Record Straight at Media Days
After unceremoniously leaving the Tennessee Volunteers three months ago in what could have been labeled as the biggest college football contract dispute, Nico Iamaleava wanted to set the record straight on Thursday at the Big Ten Media Days.
The soft-spoken quarterback took center stage and answered questions from the media about everything from leaving Tennessee to UCLA winning a conference title. There was much pomp and circumstance when he returned to his home state to play football for the Bruins.
The $2.2 million question was whether he left Tennessee because of a contract dispute where he wanted more money, or if he left for other reasons.
Iamaleava set the record straight.
"Not at all," he told CBS Sports on Thursday. "My family was strictly the main importance for me. I let my business team, my parents, handle that side of NIL. Just me being closer to family was the most important thing."
Iamaleava also told CBS Sports that his mother, Marleinna, had a difficult time flying to Tennessee from California. He merely wanted to return home to finish college. He always had in the back of his mind that transferring close to home was going to be an option.
"I've always felt that way during this stage of my career", he said.
The quarterback came to the Media Days because he wanted to answer the questions. He wanted to face the media and tell them he wanted to play closer to home. There were rumors circulating around Knoxville that Iamaleava was leaving because he demanded more than $4 million in NIL funds.,
He was also prompted to attend the Media Days because his new head coach, DeShaun Foster, wanted him to address the elephant in the living room and get it over with.
"It's time to let you tell your story," Foster said. "A lot of people wrote a book for you and didn't talk to him about it. I wanted him to come out here, and not for me (to tell his story), because you guys are gonna ask me these questions, and now I'm speaking for him. I wanted him to be able to go out there and really tell his truth."
There were reports he left because of money. There were reports he was not happy with the Volunteers roster coming back. They even alleged he did not care for his offensive line. That upset the quarterback greatly.
"I love my O-line," Iamaleava said. "I had a great O-line."
