All Bruins

Latest on Nico Iamaleava’s Status vs. USC Trojans

The Bruins may have their star quarterback against USC

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

After going down against Washington with neck spasms, Nico Iamaleava has a real chance to suit up against USC.

The Bruins quarterback should be able to play against USC if all goes well before kickoff. He was listed as questionable on Nov. 24, but it seems he has been trending in the right direction since then. He is listed as active on ESPN (can change) and is considered day-to-day per the team.

Impact of Nico Iamaleava

Nic
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iamaleava's presence alone makes UCLA a better team. While he did struggle against Washington, it was clear that he was still shaking off the cobwebs after missing the Ohio State matchup with a concussion.

This season, Iamaleava has passed for 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has led the Bruins in all major rushing categories with 101 carries, 490 yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

Nic
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His rushing ability adds a new dimension to the Bruins' offense, which will be severely missed if he is unable to suit up against USC. Iamaleava has led the Bruins in rushing in five games this season. His rushing performance against Penn State was a huge reason why UCLA was able to pull off the upset.

If Luke Duncan Gets The Call

Luke Dunca
UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Iamaleava can't play, the Bruins won't be in that much trouble. Luke Duncan has shown, with a very small sample size, that he can be a great quarterback for the Bruins. His first two college appearances came against No. 1 Ohio State and Washington when Iamaleava went down.

In those two appearances, Duncan accumulated 235 yards and two touchdown passes, on a 61.8% completion rate. From those games, it is clear that Duncan has the arm talent to win the Bruins games; he needs more opportunities to showcase himself.

Nic
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The only thing that Duncan cannot replicate from Iamaleava's game is his rushing ability. While Duncan has shown flashes in the air, he still isn't comfortable enough yet to take off and run as Iamaleava has shown.

This playing style might actually be more preferable for the Bruins. Against Washington, Iamaleava's rushing really got UCLA in some trouble in the turnover category. This is something Duncan has yet to show he's susceptible to with 0 turnovers to this point.

UCL
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks on during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Iamaleava suits up, UCLA could prove to be a much tougher matchup for USC. But even if he doesn’t, Duncan has shown he can be a reliable and productive backup. Either way, the Bruins still have a chance to shake things up.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.