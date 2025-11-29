UCLA’s Top 2026 Commit Scheduling Key Tennessee Visit
UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darilington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, has done a tremendous job of rebuilding the Bruins' 2026 class after the program parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster.
However, as Early National Singing Day approaches, flip season is in full swing, and the Bruins are at risk of losing their top-rated commit, as he's expected to take an official visit with Tennessee this weekend.
UCLA's Highest-Rated 2026 Commit Emerging as Flip Candidate
After Foster was fired, the Bruins saw a wave of decommitments from their 2026 class. While most of their top commits reopened their recruitment and looked elsewhere, a few remained loyal, including Carter Gooden, a four-star EDGE prospect from Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts.
Although Gooden hasn't decommitted from UCLA, he has recently become a potential flip candidate as several top programs, including Miami, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee, have been actively pursuing him.
He took an official visit with the Commodores last weekend, and this weekend, Gooden is expected to be in Knoxville for an official visit with the Volunteers.
According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, education plays a significant role in Gooden's decision, and while question marks surround UCLA's football program, the Bruins still have a chance to retain him. However, Simmons did note that Vanderbilt and Tennessee are both very much in play to flip him.
- "UCLA is the school he is committed to, and he committed to the Bruins for more than just football, so the education and opportunities in Westwood keep UCLA in this race," Simmons wrote. "We are told Vanderbilt made a strong case last week and we expect the Vols to do the same."
Losing Gooden would be a significant blow to UCLA's 2026 class, as he's the Bruins' highest-rated commit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 142 overall player nationally, the No. 16 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect from Massachusetts.
Gooden isn't the only Bruins' commit that has been put on flip watch this weekend, as four-star safety Toray Davis is expected to be in Austin Friday night for an official visit with Texas. While UCLA has enjoyed considerable success on the recruiting trail over the last month, this weekend could prove to be a brutal one for the program.
Although it's disappointing that Gooden is visiting Tennessee this weekend, he might still stay committed to UCLA. This weekend is key for the Bruins' recruiting efforts, but much of the outcome depends on factors outside their control.
