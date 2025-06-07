Report: UCLA to be Paid Based on Usage in CFB 26
EA Sports College Football is taking supporting your favorite college football team to the next level according to a new devlopment in the game.
CLLCT's Matt Liberman reported Friday that Electronic Arts will be starting a new program that pays universities for their likenesses in College Football 26 and their royalties will be based on how often their football programs are used in the game.
This means that Bruins fans can not only support their favorite football team emotionally by using them in the game, but also financially.
"The new royalties structure was revealed in documents obtained by cllct via Freedom of Information Act requests and confirmed by multiple schools," Liberman wrote.
Liberman also included the basis of earnings for universities in the game. He wrote:
"One document states, 'For each CFB product released by EA SPORTS, we (CLC Learfield) will provide a percentage for each institution based on the games played for that institution as a percentage of the total games played across all institutions. This percentage of games played will become the final allocation percentage for each school that will be applied to the total gross royalties for all institutions received.'”
This revelation is another step forward to the franchise that returned last season after over a decade absence.
One of the more notable aspects of this new game is the addition of over 300 real-life coaches and coordinators for all 136 FBS schools, including UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
The addition of hundreds of real-world coaches to the video game introduces even more realism, authenticity and attention to detail than the game's predecessor, College Football 25, which marked the long-awaited return of the virtual college football franchise last year.
Not only are Foster, Sunseri and Malloe's likenesses going to be in the game, but their real-life schemes and playbooks will be as well. Over 2,700 new plays will be added to the game that replicate the schemes of all 136 FBS teams, including UCLA's.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
