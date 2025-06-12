3 Questions for UCLA's Football Program
The 2024 season was all over the place for the UCLA Bruins.
After an abysmal 1-5 start, head coach DeShaun Foster and his crew found a rhythm, winning four of their final six games. It may not seem like much, but it’s a step in the right direction for a program that had looked lost.
With ESPN predicting the Bruins to finish 13th in the Big Ten, there are still plenty of question marks heading into 2025. Let’s just start with three of them:
1. Can Nico Iamaleava Quiet the Noise?
It’s no secret that Iamaleava was at the center of some contentious discussions during his time at Tennessee. It was a chaotic spring for the former five-star quarterback, but now Westwood is his home.
Fan and media perception of him took a hit due to ongoing NIL chatter, but don’t forget what he’s already accomplished. After one full season as a starter, Iamaleava immediately makes UCLA a real player in the Big Ten. It may not be for a title yet, but teams can't walk all over the Bruins anymore.
You don’t start every game in the SEC, lead your team to a College Football Playoff berth, and register a 19-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio without being legit. Iamaleava is a first-round NFL Draft talent for 2026 — but can he take the reins as a leader and deliver on the hype?
2. Which Wide Receiver Grabs the Brass Ring?
Losing top pass catchers Logan Loya and J. Michael Sturdivant stings. So does the departure of a sure-handed tight end to the NFL.
That leaves the passing game up in the air.
There’s no concern about Iamaleava himself — but many of the receivers are still unproven:
- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been with the program since 2022 and knows the system well.
- Rico Flores Jr. saw limited action in his first season, but figures to climb the depth chart.
- Mikey Matthews transfers in from Cal after two quiet seasons (under 10 yards per catch each year).
- Jaedon Wilson comes from Arkansas but has struggled to catch on.
- Carter Shaw is a sophomore sleeper who barely saw the field last season due to a season-ending injury.
Someone needs to step up, or Iamaleava may find himself short on reliable targets.
3. How Will the Transfers Fare?
Foster was busy in the portal, especially on the defensive end.
We already covered Matthews and Wilson on offense, but the biggest needs were at linebacker and in the secondary.
With Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano off to the NFL, Arkansas transfer Nico Davillier has an opening. In three seasons in Fayetteville, he posted 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks — modest numbers, but signs of promise.
The secondary is where UCLA needed help most. The Bruins ranked 98th in passing yards allowed per game and 121st in opponent pass attempts per game last season.
Big Ten receivers feasted on them — but with a new year, new personnel, and a deeper understanding of the system, improvement is on the table.
