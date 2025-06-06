Where does ESPN's FPI Rank UCLA in Big Ten?
ESPN recently updated its staple Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming college football season, and UCLA may be a bit underrated among its Big Ten foes.
Finishing their inaugural season in the conference with a 5-7 record and many questions in front of them, the Bruins addressed at least one qualm with the acquisition of former five-star and Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal.
Iamaleava at least brings a level of dynamism to UCLA's offense in DeShaun Foster's second season. However, ESPN doesn't quite think so.
ESPN gave the Bruins a 4.6 FPI rating ahead of the 2025 season, which is 47th overall in all of college football. UCLA has a projected win-loss record of 5.4 wins and 6.6 losses.
These rating rank the Bruins 13th in the Big Ten Conference, just ahead of Rutgers and just behind Illinois.
Again, the Bruins might be getting a tad bit underrated by ESPN's rating system. Between the addition of Iamaleava, Foster building a stronger roster and more continuity over the offseason, and when you consider just how daunting the Bruins' 2024 schedule was, maybe they need to be cut a bit more slack ahead of next season.
The addition of Iamaleava, who led Tennessee to a 10-3 record in his first college football season, brings a new level of seriousness in multiple aspects of UCLA's football program. It reinforces the idea that Westwood is able to attract some of the top prospects in the nation, and it sets up the Bruins with a cornerstone talent under center for the foreseeable future.
Iamaleava already attracted his brother, Madden, to Westwood from Arkansas through the transfer portal, continuing a unique tradition across UCLA sports of building up familial dynasties. Lauren and Sienna Betts will take the court together for Women's basketball next season along with Gabriela Jaquez, younger sister of former Bruin and current Miami Heat Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Family talk aside, ESPN's rating system may be based on simulated projections rather than the opinion of many people, but there is no doubt that FPI isn't taking into account the serious offseason momentum the Bruins are entering their second season in the conference with.
