Donovan Dent Has Been Clear-Cut Best Player in Big Ten Tournament

UCLA Bruins point guard Donovan Dent has been unreal lately, and he’s somehow been even more impressive throughout the Big Ten Tournament.

Dent opened up the tournament with the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history with a 12-point, 12-assist, and 10-rebound outing against Rutgers in the 3rd Round. He then followed that up with another extremely impressive performance, ushering in a 23-point, 12-assist double-double with 6 rebounds, and four steals in an 88-84 victory over Michigan State.

Dent Gets Revenge on Spartans

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) gestures a after making a three point basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

After being blown out by the Spartans in February — which was largely overshadowed by Mick Cronin’s viral ejection of Steven Jamerson, followed by an awkward encounter with a reporter post-game — the Bruins were able to bounce back when it mattered most, securing their 4th victory over a top-10 team this season to advance to the Big Ten Semifinals, joining their wins over Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Notably, Dent carried the Bruins to a massive win over the Spartans despite star player Tyler Bilodeau exiting before halftime thanks to a knee injury. As he’s done all season, Dent has been at his best when the stakes are at their highest. He has helped carry UCLA’s resume up to this point, with big performances in wins over the three aforementioned ranked squads, and in victories over the likes of USC, Washington, and Rutgers.

Despite a seemingly underwhelming regular season for Dent that saw his production dip considerably from where it was a year ago with New Mexico, Dent has been by far the best player in the tournament up to this point, and he has put UCLA in position to win it.

Dent on a roll

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) brings the ball up court against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dent’s performance in the postseason is a display of him picking up where he left off in the regular season. Over his last seven games, dating back to Feb. 21 against Illinois, Dent has dished out 77 assists to just 6 turnovers, with four outings of 12 or more assists including his performance against Michigan State.

Dent and the Bruins will now square off with Purdue in the Big Ten Semifinals. The last time the two teams met on Jan. 20, it was Dent who carried the Bruins to an upset win over the then-#4 ranked team in the country. Dent scored 23 points and dished out 13 assists in a 69-67 win. Now, we will see where he can go from here.