4-Star Commit Wastes No Time Attracting Recruits to UCLA

It took UCLA's four-star OL commit Micah Smith hours after pledging to the Bruins to start recruiting more talent.

Connor Moreno

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) and linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (2) celebrate after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Just mere hours after committing to UCLA, four-star offensive lineman Micha "Champion" Smith is already playing his part in getting more talent to Westwood.

On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett reported on X (formerly Twitter) that four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. narrowed his pledge options down to five schools, one of which is the Bruins.

Smith, in the midst of celebrating his commitment to UCLA, quoted the report and said, "UCLA the move let's go."

Colton Jr., a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker out of Georgia named the Bruins in his top five along with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Colorado and Florida State. He would be a great addition to a Bruin defense that already received a commitment from edge Yahya Gaad, who also took to social media to recruit Colton Jr.

Smith chose Westwood over four other finalists. Respectable programs like Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee and Big Ten foe Ohio State got beat out by the Bruins. DeShaun Foster and his program fostered in a commitment to "build real relationships coast-to-coast." The method seems to be paying off after landing Smith all the way from Vero Beach, Florida.

According to ESPN, Smith's decision to join UCLA was heavily influenced by his relationship with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who just joined UCLA this offseason. Kwon's development plan present to Smith during his spring visit was reportedly a huge driver in the recruit's decision.

"My relationship with [Kwon] was a huge factor," Smith told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you. The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."

Smith, a a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive tackle is ranked No. 46 in ESPN's top 300 recruits of 2026. He's the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the nation. The recruit took his official visit to Westwood in May and knew right then and there that he wanted to be a Bruin.

"I just felt it when I went there -- it felt like home to me," Smith told ESPN. "I was never certain of when I was going to commit. But when I felt right about it, I knew I was going to be ready to make that the time to do it. It felt right."

Connor Moreno
Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.