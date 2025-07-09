UCLA's Official Offensive Ratings in College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is officially here, which means UCLA Bruins fans can now dive in and take the field with their squad and build a dynasty in Westwood.
This also means that the Bruins' official ratings are out. UCLA is a 78 overall rating as a team and has an 82 overall offense and a 76 overall defense. In this two-part series, we're going to look at all of the ratings on the depth chart and some of their highest attributes, starting with the offense.
Quarterback
- Nico Iamaleava - 88 OVR, 97 throw power, 90 acceleration, 86 speed
- Pierce Clarkson - 78 OVR
- Colton Gumino - 70 OVVR
- Luke Duncan - 70 OVR
Running Back
- Jaivian Thomas - 87 OVR, 93 speed, 95 acceleration, 91 agility
- Jalen Berger - 81 OVR
- Anthony Woods - 82 OVR
- Karson Cox - 79 OVR
- Troy Leigber - 75 OVR
- Leo Kemp (FB) - 76 OVR
Wide Receiver
- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala - 82 OVR, 93 speed, 86 catching, 87 spectacular catch
- Mikey Matthews - 80 OVR
- Kwazi Gilmer - 80 OVR
- Rico Flores Jr. - 79 OVR
- Jaedon Wilson - 75 OVR
- Ezavier Staples - 74 OVR
- Carter Shaw - 71 OVR
- Jadyn Marshall - 71 OVR
Tight End
- Jake Renda - 76 OVR
- Hudson Habermehl - 75 OVR
- Jack Pederson - 73 OVR
Left Tackle
- Courtland Ford - 76 OVR
- K.D. Arnold - 75 OVR
- Reuben Unije - 75 OVR
Left Guard
- Eugene Brooks - 75 OVR
- Oluwafunto Akinshilo - 66 OVR
Center
- Sam Yoon - 75 OVR
- Caleb Walker - 72 OVR
Right Guard
- Julian Armella - 77 OVR
- Yutaka Mahe - 75 OVR
- Noah Pulealii - 75 OVR
Right Tackle
- Garrett DiGiorgio - 80 OVR
- Jensen Somerville - 74 OVR
- Jaylan Jeffers - 74 OVR
Along with real-life players, as a part of an effort to give fans the most authentic experience possible, real-world coaches and coordinators are going to be in the game as well. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe can be seen in the game as well.
Bruins fans can look forward to ultimate realism in authenticity in College Football 26 right now with the deluxe edition or on Thursday, when the game releases worldwide for everyone.
