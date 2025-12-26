What Luke Duncan Leaving Means for UCLA

Luke Duncan has hit the transfer portal after the news of Nico Iamaleava returning hit the press.

The Bruins’ backup had a strong season in his role, especially considering he had never started a collegiate game before. His absence was felt, but that reality is simply part of college football.

Reasons Why Duncan Might Have Left

After making a few appearances this season, Duncan showed flashes of real potential. Thrust into the starting role against No. 1 Ohio State for his first collegiate start, he rose to the moment. Given the circumstances, many thought he would not rise to the occasion; however, he did.

Duncan completed 16 of 23 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, displaying efficiency that suggested he could have been a valuable piece for UCLA moving forward. However, with his future uncertain, he would choose to gamble with a different team.

After what appeared to be an exchange between Bob Chesney and Nico Iamaleava, it became clear that Chesney views Iamaleava as the program’s quarterback moving forward. While nothing has been confirmed, Chesney may have shown Duncan the door.

What this Means for UCLA?

The biggest implication for UCLA with Duncan entering the transfer portal is that Madden Iamaleava will most likely be the backup for his brother, Nico Iamaleava . This could be a very underrated motivator for Nico, as his job is not threatened.

Luke Duncan performed well in the limited opportunities he was given, and at times looked sharper than Nico Iamaleava. While he lacks the same level of athleticism, Duncan consistently flashed high-end arm talent, showing the ability to make throws that few quarterbacks on the roster could match.

A very similar situation has happened before with the nation's best team in the country, Indiana . Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman winner, played in front of his brother Alberto Mendoza. This provided Fernando with peace of mind that he would not have to fight for his starting role.

An additional offseason at UCLA could have given Luke Duncan enough development to challenge Nico Iamaleava on the depth chart. And if Iamaleava were to miss time with a minor injury, that opportunity might have opened the door for Duncan to make a legitimate push for the starting role.

While it’s unfortunate to see Luke Duncan leave Westwood, the move may ultimately be for the best. His departure clears the path for Madden Iamaleava to develop and prove he can be the future of the Bruins once Nico Iamaleava moves on.

