Why a Bowl Game Is Crucial for UCLA Next Season

The Bruins need to make a bowl game next season or all the Chesney hype might be for nothing.

Easily the biggest hiring of the Big Ten this offseason has been Bob Chesney to UCLA. With this home-run hire comes expectations that UCLA needs to meet, or some serious conversations might be had about some of the higher-ups of the program.

Expectations Year One

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For starters, the Bruins aren't expected to make a college football playoff appearance, much less actually. If the Bruins can make a bowl game with one or two extra wins, it will be considered a great season. The expectations are a seven-to-eight-win team in year one. Not impossible.

With Nico Iamaleava returning, the Bruins have a very solid core to build around. He knows what a good season is supposed to look like, and anything else will be devastating to him and Chesney. The window with Iamaleava is very small, so it must be taken advantage of.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Looking at UCLA’s schedule this season, the team should have swept non-conference play with ease. Instead, coaching inconsistencies and inefficiency ultimately closed the coffin on that opportunity. This year, there will be no excuses for failure due to the stability Chesney provides.

Scenario Where UCLA Misses a Bowl Game

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) left the game after he was injured during the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This would be the nightmare scenario for UCLA—missing a bowl game even with Bob Chesney at the helm. For that to happen, it would likely stem from a poor recruiting cycle this winter or significant injuries during the season. One can be controlled, the other cannot.

As it stands now, UCLA's roster is lacking true star power that will carry them into January, meaning UCLA needs to have a very strong transfer class. This starts with UCLA poaching some serious talent from James Madison. Wayne Knight is among the names who can be a serious game-changer.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's depth is also not very good. They are a Nico Iamaleava injury away from having no answer at quarterback, especially after Luke Duncan hit the transfer portal. The same goes for pretty much every position on offense for the Bruins. The wide receiver room has nobody outside of Kwazi Gilmer.

While depth is built over time, UCLA will need to stay healthy this season to reach a bowl game. A true next-man-up mentality only works if there are players capable of supporting it. As it stands now, UCLA really does not have that going for it.

UCLA should be able to reach a bowl game, but the weaknesses currently present on the roster could prove costly down the road.

