UCLA's Official Defensive Ratings in College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is officially here, which means UCLA Bruins fans can now dive in and take the field with their squad and build a dynasty in Westwood.
This also means that the Bruins' official ratings are out. UCLA is a 78 overall rating as a team and has an 82 overall offense and a 76 overall defense. In this two-part series, we're going to look at all of the ratings on the depth chart and some of their highest attributes, moving on to the defense and special teams.
Left Edge
- Grant Buckey - 76 OVR
- Kechaun bennett - 76 OVR
Right Edge
- Devin Aupiu - 79 OVR
- Nico Davillier - 79 OVR
- Anthony Jones - 78 OVR
Defensive Tackle
- Keanu Williams - 81 OVR
- Siale Taupaki - 78 OVR
- Gary Smith III - 78 OVR
- A.J. Fuimaono - 72 OVR
- Ashton Sanders - 71 OVR
Sam Linebacker
- Lucien Holland - 64 OVR
Mike Linebacker
- Isaiah Chisom - 76 OVR
- JonJon Vaughns - 74 OVR
- Mone Malafu - 72 OVR
- Larry Edwards III - 62 OVR
Will Linebacker
- Jalen Woods - 76 OVR
- Donavyn Pellot - 70 OVR
- Ty Lee - 70 OVR
Cornerback
- Andre Jordan Jr. - 81 OVR
- Jamier Johnson - 80 OVR
- Rodrick Pleasant - 78 OVR
- Robert Stafford - 77 OVR
- Kanye Clark - 75 OVR
- Aaron Williams - 74 OVR
- Scooter Jackson - 72 OVR
Free Safety
- Byron Threats - 80 OVR
- Benjamin Perry - 77 OVR
- Criox Stewart - 77 OVR
- Brett Barry - 65 OVR
Strong Safety
- Cole Martin - 75 OVR
- Zeke Thomas - 73 OVR
Special Teams
Mateen Bhaghani (K) - 81 OVR
Will Karoll (P) - 77 OVR
Along with real-life players, as a part of an effort to give fans the most authentic experience possible, real-world coaches and coordinators are going to be in the game as well. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe can be seen in the game as well.
Bruins fans can look forward to ultimate realism in authenticity in College Football 26 right now with the deluxe edition or on Thursday, when the game releases worldwide for everyone.
