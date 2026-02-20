UCLA Now Has 3 Significant Offensive Weapons

After a rough offensive season in 2025, the Bruins have completely revamped their offense.

UCLA’s biggest downfall last season was its lack of weapons on the outside and in the backfield. That, combined with a struggling defense, created a recipe for disaster. However, it is clear Bob Chesney has built a much stronger offensive unit heading into the 2026 season.

No. 3 | Leland Smith

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

At No. 3 is Leland Smith, a transfer from San Jose State. Last season, he caught 43 passes for 688 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per reception. Smith also added three touchdowns in 2025. While still somewhat unproven at this level, he has the skill set to become a major threat for UCLA.

Smith stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds. That frame gives him an advantage over most cornerbacks UCLA will face this season. If he and Nico Iamaleava are able to build chemistry throughout the year, the Bruins will be in strong shape offensively.

No. 2 | Nico Iamaleava

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At No. 2 is Nico Iamaleava . Last season did not unfold the way many had hoped. It was widely considered a down year, as he passed for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, his rushing ability earns him a spot near the top of this list.

Iamaleava rushed for 505 yards on a 4.5-yard average and scored four touchdowns, proving he can be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. His passing ability alone makes him a threat, but that added dimension significantly raises his value heading into next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last season at James Madison, Alonzo Barnett III thrived under Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy’s system. He rushed for 589 yards and 15 touchdowns, a key factor in JMU’s success. Iamaleava shares a similar skill set, which could be the catalyst for a big 2026 season for UCLA.

No. 1 | Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At No. 1 is Wayne Knight . Last season for the Dukes, he rushed 207 times for 1,373 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He also found the end zone nine times, further proving how dominant he can be.

It is no secret that Knight is undersized for his position. Standing 5-foot-7, he may face challenges replicating that production at UCLA. However, in his final game of the season, he rushed 17 times for 110 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt against Big Ten powerhouse Oregon.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight joins a familiar offensive system under Dean Kennedy. For that reason, UCLA could lean heavily on him in 2026. If that happens, Knight will be the focal point of the Bruins’ offense moving forward — a major pickup for the program.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .