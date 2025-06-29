UCLA Big Ten Foes Rated in CFB 26 Top-25
College Football 26, yet another highly-anticipated issue of EA Sports' recently revived video game series, is just under a couple weeks away from releasing to the public. The developers released their top-25 rated teams and, according to them, UCLA has their work cut out for them in the Big Ten Conference.
Six of the conference's teams were ranked in the top-25, and the Bruins matchup against three of them this season. With that being said, let's take a look at where UCLA's conference foes rank in College Football 26.
25. Illinois, 82 overall
18. Indiana, 85 overall
15. Michigan, 85 overall
9. Oregon, 86 overall
4. Penn State, 88 overall
3. Ohio State, 88 overall
UCLA has Indiana, Penn State and Ohio State on its schedule this season, matching up with the Hoosiers on Oct. 25, the Nittany Lions on Oct. 5 and the Buckeyes on Nov. 15. It may be a while until the Bruins actually take the field against them, but fans can start UCLA's season when the game releases on July 10, or Juy 7 for those that purchase the deluxe bundle.
One of the more notable aspects of this new game is the addition of over 300 real-life coaches and coordinators for all 136 FBS schools, including UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
The addition of hundreds of real-world coaches to the video game introduces even more realism, authenticity and attention to detail than the game's predecessor, College Football 25, which marked the long-awaited return of the virtual college football franchise last year.
Foster's addition to the video game franchise is the result of a monumental effort to get fans closer and deeper into the game and their favorite programs, as coaches and coordinators from the biggest schools, like Georgia's Kirby Smart, or even the smallest, like Sam Houston's Phil Longo, will all be in the game.
Not only are Foster, Sunseri and Malloe's likenesses going to be in the game, but their real-life schemes and playbooks will be as well. Over 2,700 new plays will be added to the game that replicate the schemes of all 136 FBS teams, including UCLA's.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and let's talk College Football 26!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.