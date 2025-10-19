Former 2026 Four-Star UCLA Quarterback Target Decommits from Penn State

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Troy Huhn has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 215 QB from San Marcos, CA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since June 2024



Huhn was named an Elite 11 Finalist this summerhttps://t.co/STgAAAUHXH pic.twitter.com/MEHEGmbCET