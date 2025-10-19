Former 2026 Four-Star UCLA Quarterback Target Decommits from Penn State
While UCLA has had a rough go on the recruiting trail in the weeks following DeShaun Foster's firing, the program has a unique opportunity to add a highly talented player to its 2026 class late in the cycle.
A four-star quarterback who was a former target of the Bruins decommitted from Penn State, opening the door for UCLA to try and jump back in on his recruitment.
UCLA QB Target Decommits From Penn State
During his initial recruitment, UCLA was highly interested in Troy Huhn, a four-star quarterback from Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California.
Despite their push for him, he eventually committed to Penn State in May. However, after the Nittany Lions moved on from head coach James Franklin, Huhn decommitted from the program on October 16.
Adding a player of Huhn's caliber late in the 2026 cycle would be a massive addition for the Bruins. Not only have they lost a lot of their 2026 commits due to Foster's firing, but they are also in desperate need of a quarterback, as they do not have one committed in the class.
247Sports' composite rankings list Huhn as the No. 259 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 19 quarterback, and the No. 26 player from California.
Penn State and UCLA are in pretty similar situations, as neither program has a permanent head coach, so it's fair to say that Huhn likely wouldn't be interested in the Bruins. However, with the job that interim head coach Tim Skipper has done since Foster's firing, the program feels like it's on the rise.
In addition to the Bruins' recent on-field success, Westwood is only about a two-hour drive from San Marcos, so if Huhn is looking for a school a little closer to home, that could play to UCLA's advantage as well.
Given that Huhn is a highly talented prospect and plays the most important position in the sport, there should be plenty of programs interested in pursuing him now that his recruitment has opened again.
If UCLA wants him, they'll likely face some strong competition to land him, but it's a player that Skipper and the Bruins' recruiting staff should absolutely make a push for.
