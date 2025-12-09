Three Overreactions to UCLA’s Start to the Season

Here are three overreactions form UCLA's 7-2 start of the season.

The Bruins have been solid to start the season, and outside of the loss to Cal, they’ve largely looked as advertised. However, getting to that 7–2 record hasn’t been easy, and the path has exposed several issues that still need to be addressed.

A Donovan Dent Away From the Top 10

The Bruins are currently ranked No. 25 in the country after briefly falling out of the rankings following their rough loss to Cal. Their only other defeat came against Arizona — now the No. 1 team in the nation — a loss that continues to look better as the season progresses.

Something that has really held UCLA back this season is Donovan Dent's volatility. In UCLA's opening matchup, Dent looked like the best basketball player in the country when he was able to score 21 points on nine assists.

While he has had a few other notable performances, his shooting has become a liability for the Bruins. This season, all of his numbers from a year ago with New Mexico have been down; he is averaging 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting a rough 36.2% from the field and 7.7% from three.

UCLA Needs a Center

While Xavier Booker has been decent this year, you can definitely tell he's lagging behind some of the other premier talents at the position who make teams great, especially in this era of college basketball.

This issue was especially evident in the game against Washington, where star center Hannes Steinbach dominated with 29 points and 10 rebounds while missing just one shot the entire night. UCLA needs a player of that caliber if there is any hope for a title in the future.

This league does not favor teams that rely on small ball. Xavier Booker is averaging just 5.1 rebounds per game, a number that will eventually catch up to the Bruins if it doesn’t improve.

Skyy Clark Will Lead UCLA to Gold

Skyy Clark has taken a massive leap this season in terms of scoring output. Last season, he only averaged 8.5 points per game; this year, he is averaging 12.7. While Clark has not been the most consistent piece for the Bruins this season, he has shown how dangerous he can be.

He has had two 20-point games this season; he scored 25 against Washington and 22 against Presbyterian. Against Washington , he was able to shoot 77.8% from the field and an incredible 85.6% from three.

UCLA’s success has largely hinged on how well Clark plays. While the Bruins can’t expect him to score 20 points on 50% shooting every night, they can rely on him to be a legitimate threat that opposing teams must account for.

