UCLA's Grim Season Outlook
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down UCLA's remaining strength of schedule and what it means for the Bruins moving forward.
UCLA's Remaining Strength of Schedule Points to Dark Outlook
Every game is important in a college football season. However, UCLA's Week 2 matchup against the UNLV Rebels may have been the most crucial for the Bruins to maintain a positive outlook on the season.
You may think to yourself, 'It's Week 2, surely UCLA can recoup wins over time.' Maybe, but it's not looking like it.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Bruins have the 18th-hardest remaining strength of schedule in all of college football. To take it further, UCLA is ranked 134th in the nation for its average in-game win probability. 134th.
All the more reason why coming out of non-conference play with at least two wins was of utmost importance. The Bruins, also according to ESPN Analytics, are favored in just one game the rest of the season -- Friday against New Mexico.
To take it even further, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranks sixth in the Big Ten, behind Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa and Northwestern. Not bad, right? Well, the Bruins are the only team of those six yet to win a game. Only Iowa and Northwestern have a loss.
As it stands right now, it's hard to see how UCLA can eclipse even three wins the rest of the season. DeShaun Foster must hope for another second-half momentum swing this season if the Bruins want to get close to making a bowl game.
UCLA Lacks Discipline vs UNLV
Glaring discipline issues preceded a UCLA Bruins comeback that was cut short by a devastating game-clinching interception in their 30-23 loss to UNLV.
The Bruins got off to a very slow start. Their Week 1 defensive struggles translated in the first half of Saturday's game as the Rebels jumped out to a 23-0 lead. However, the offense found a spark on the other side of the halftime break.
Much of UCLA's first-half struggles were self-inflicted. The Bruins finished with 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Even then, the Rebels committed 13 of their own for 130, but UCLA's came at much more costly times.
UCLA's offense was storming down the field on its final drive of the game before Nico Iamaleava threw a pass that was tipped up and intercepted by UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards.
The Bruins had no answer for Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who finished the game completing 15 of his 21 passing attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also did damage on the ground, rushing for 59 yards.
This was a devastating loss for UCLA. Dropping to 0-2 this early in the season may prove to be costly later in the season. The Bruins take on New Mexico in the Rose Bowl next week.
