UCLA Standout, Packers DT Kenny Clark Reveals Surgery
NFL field conditions have consistently been a topic of conversation around the NFL and the safety of its players.
As OTAs came into full swing, UCLA Alumni and current Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark not only revealed that he underwent surgery to fix an ongoing injury in his right foot that he says was a result of their season-opening game in São Paulo, Brazil.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Clark revealed the news at Packers OTA practice on Tuesday. The news comes a mere five months after Green Bay lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Clark said he underwent surgery right after the season ended.
Clark complained about the field conditions at Arena Corinthians not long after they lost to those same Eagles to open the season last season.
"It was trash, man," Clark said on USA Today's "Clubhouse Live" in September. "I've played in snow, I've played in rain, I ain't never played on a surface like that. ... There was like clay coming out of the ground. You got holes in the ground. It was a tough surface to play on."
Demovsky noted pointed out that Clark was routinely on the injury report with a toe injury throughout the season.
Despite the injury he suffered to start the year, Clark played in all 17 games of the season and finished with 37 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries. He also added five tackles and two solos in the postseason.
Clark posted 15.5 sacks over his last three seasons and recorded his lowest tackle total since 2006, which was his rookie season, according to Demovsky.
"It was a tough year for me," Clark told Demovsky. "I had surgery on my foot in January, so yeah, it was a tough year. But I'm excited. I'm back out practicing, back doing [individual drills], so today was my second day doing indy with the team, and just have to keep building forward."
Clark played three season with UCLA and appeared in all 39 games over the three years. In 2015, he was named to the AP All-American Third Team and was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection.
He was drafted to the Packers with the 27th overall pick in the first round in 2016 and has made the Pro Bowl three times.
