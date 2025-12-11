Former UCLA QB Secures New Opportunity Overseas

From Westwood to Europe, a UCLA QB has found himself a new home.

The quarterback in question is Ethan Garbers, who played at UCLA from 2021 to 2024. While the Bruins didn’t find much overall success during his tenure, Garbers was a steady presence and remained loyal to the program throughout his entire college career.

Revisiting his Time at UCLA

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, he put up 4,462 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He started a few games in 2023, but really took over in 2024. He played 40 games at UCLA, starting 18 of them. He accounted for nine UCLA wins over this time.

His best game as a Bruin came against Rutgers, where he completed 32 of 38 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 48 rushing yards and another score.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster hugs quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) as time runs out during a Bruins victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In his sophomore season in 2023, Garbers also led UCLA to a dominant 38–20 win over crosstown rival USC . He threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns in what became one of the signature performances of his Bruin career.

He also helped lead the Bruins to their only bowl-game victory of his tenure, working alongside fellow quarterback Colin Schlee. UCLA defeated Boise State in the Starco Brands LA Bowl, where Garbers threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns to close the season on a high note.

Post-Bruins Career

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Garbers signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent on May 8. His time in Carolina was brief—he was waived in July—but the opportunity still gave him meaningful exposure to the professional level.

That experience, combined with his brief stint as a Big Ten quarterback, made Garbers an appealing target for the Madrid Bravos, who still see his potential as a productive quarterback in Europe. However, finding the field may prove to be challenging.

Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It will be an uphill battle for Garbers, meaning he most likely won't be a day-one starter for the Bravos. He might find himself behind EFL MVP Reid Sinnett, who passed for 3,953 yards and 50 touchdowns to just four interceptions in the 2025 season for the Bravos. Leading the team to an 8-4 record.

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Ethan Garbers of UCLA (4) passes the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s encouraging to see UCLA alumni making noise across the world, and if Garbers can perform well in Europe, there’s genuine hope he can revive his NFL career and possibly make a future return to the league.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.